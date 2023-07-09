Rosendale Street Festival will feature more than 80 bands on six stages – Daily Freeman

ROSENDALE, NY The Rosendale Street Festival promises music lovers 85 bands on six stages on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16.

The long-running festival still offers free entry, but donations are strongly encouraged to help offset the cost of hosting the festival. That cost soared to $75,000-$80,000, even though the bands all donated their time, Festival co-chair Carrie Wykoff said. Any remaining proceeds will go toward scholarships for students in the Kingston, New Paltz and Rondout school districts, she added.

Wykoff was joined recently at the festival’s Mountain Stage behind the Rosendale Theater by several members of the 20-member committee who have been struggling for nearly a year to organize the festival.

New for this year, the festival will make a second line on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. with the Rosendale Improvement Brass Band starting near the Creekside Stage and heading to the Mountain Stage. It’s in honor of ancestors and loved ones, Wykoff said.

The Percussion Orchestra of Kingston will join us along the way, added Wykoff.

“Bring your dancing shoes and your saxophone,” said festival co-chair Billy Liggan. The festival is a family tradition for the Liggans, with her daughter Bre Liggan serving as the festival’s catering and hospitality coordinator. Additionally, his wife, Linda Liggan, is the festival treasurer and merchandise coordinator.

The festival’s lineup runs the gamut, from rock ‘n’ roll and jazz to Brazilian and Balkan music, according to Wykoff. Each act will play a 45-minute set.

“We have jazz this year and I believe for the first time we have someone with a country and western influence,” Bre Liggan said. She recalled how in years past the festival has featured music as diverse as spoken word and even Sunday gospel ensembles. “It’s hard to keep them away from the church,” she said.

Wykoff said the festival wanted to offer more diversity than just rock ‘n’ roll.

Festival headliners will be Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Mountain Stage. The Kingston-based rockabilly band are no strangers to the festival, having played there several times over the years. Wykoff recounted how one time when the festival lost power, the band simply walked off stage and played an acoustic set.

Local favorites Pitchfork Militia will also perform on the mountain stage. The group will take the stage on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Next to the mountain stage will be a food truck food court with a beer garden. Bre Liggan said the beer garden will strictly serve craft beers and ciders brewed in New York State. Featured breweries will include Orange County-based Rushing Duck and Cooperstown-based Brewery Ommegang, while Kings Highway Cider of Millerton in Dutchess County will offer pours of its ciders.

The offer includes a Sunday beer at 3.8% alcohol by volume. “It won’t really dehydrate you or drive you too crazy,” Bre Liggan said.

Other stages include the Firehouse Stage and the Creekside Stage near Synder Avenue. “It has the coldest beer and the coolest shade,” Bre Liggan said.

Wykoff said Creekside stage highlights will include a multi-generational drumming circle with Fre Atlast, who sits on the festival’s music committee, at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Festival-goers can beat the heat by heading to the air-conditioned comfort of the Rosendale Theater for a series of performances and screenings of short films from the Woodstock Film Festival’s Youth Films Lab and local streaming platform Hudsy. Wykoff recommends a Drumsong performance Hudson Valley Orchestra led by percussionist Ubaka Hill inside the theater at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“It features 20 players, mostly women,” she said.

The Rosendale Cafe scene primarily serves average bands, Wykoff said. “We can’t go past eight channels there,” she added.

Wykoff also said the festival usually had rain or scorching heat, so organizers set up a chill zone near Bill Brooks Barbershop. It will include sprinklers under which festival-goers can pass.

As for the lineup of 85 bands, Billy Liggan said they were selected from nearly 200 bands who applied to play at the festival. Preference is given to local bands in the Hudson Valley over those from further afield, Bre Liggan added.

“We believe in local listening,” she said. “We’re going to give preference to bands from the Hudson Valley over Brooklyn or Jersey.”

Wykoff said they were looking to build on last year when the festival returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was overwhelmingly positive,” she said while admitting it was a bit difficult to get everything back up to speed.

Atlast thinks everyone is really ready to break out this year after the pandemic. “People are really excited after being locked up for years,” she said. “It seems like every given week there are 15 festivals.”

Wykoff said she’s delighted the festival has attracted many new and younger faces who have recently moved to the area to serve on the committee, bringing much-needed technical skills to the fold.

Says Billy Liggan, “The things we did with pen and paper, it’s like there’s a program for that.”

Among the new volunteers is longtime festival fan Douglas Tyson, who started last year. He said he fell in love with the festival years ago when he came with his son and heard bands playing on the Creekside stage.

“I love the group spirit, the community and the new friendships I’ve made,” he said.

Atlast added that the festival committee works together like a functioning family with no egos.

“We want to put our feet on the ground, put words into action and build community,” Bre Liggan said.

For more information about the festival and to volunteer or donate, visit https://www.rosendalestreetfestival.org/.