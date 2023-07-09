All My Children star Jeffrey Carlson ‘dies at 48’

All My Children actor Jeffrey Carlson, known for his breakthrough role as a trans character on the soap opera, is believed to have died. He was 48 years old.

The Long Beach, Calif. native had been on the daytime television series since 2006.

The news was announced by Time Out New York editor Adam Feldman on Twitter.

Feldman described Carlson as a “powerful actor” and said his untimely death was a “painful loss”.

It has been reported that due to being a big fan of All My Children, the actor’s mother named him after the fictional character Jeff Martin.

Carlson first played a character named Zarf in August 2006, before returning to the show in November when her character was revealed to be a trans woman named Zoe.

As news of Carlson’s death spread, his fans and loved ones took to social media to mourn the star.

By MetroThe Shakespeare Theater Company wrote on Facebook: “STC is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jeffrey Carlson.

“Jeffrey has delivered beautiful and nuanced performances over a career that has taken him from television and film to Broadway and, luckily for us, to STC.”

The post continued: “His memorable performances include Lorenzaccio (2005), Hamlet (2007 and 2008 Free For All) and Romeo and Juliet (2016 and 2017 Free For All).”

Finally, the company said, “We send our love to Jeffrey’s friends, family and co-workers who knew and loved him the most.”

Susan Hart, once CST’s lead actress, added a heartfelt comment, writing, “Good night my sweet sweet sweet prince among men.”

She went on to say that there were “no words for our despair at losing you Jeffrey Carlson”.

‘You were oh God no words so loved and adored. For those of you who don’t know, I’m so sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday. I respected his family’s privacy by not sharing the news sooner and I couldn’t breathe or function, I still can’t love everyone, just devastated,’ the note ended.

Carlson had recently celebrated his birthday on June 23.

He graduated from the prestigious Juilliard School and went on to star in plays like Thief River and Romeo and Juliet.

His Broadway debut came in 2003 when he appeared in Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who Is Sylvia.

He would later star in Tartuffe and The Miracle Worker, alongside Oscar winner Hilary Swank.

Carlson was also known for his role as an 80s British pop star named Marilyn in Taboo from 2003 to 2004.