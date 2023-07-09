Entertainment
All My Children star Jeffrey Carlson ‘dies at 48’
All My Children star Jeffrey Carlson, who made history playing the first trans character on daytime TV, ‘dies at 48’
- All My Children actor Jeffrey Carlson, known for his breakthrough role as a trans character on the soap opera, is believed to have died
- The news was announced by Time Out New York theater editor Adam Feldman on Twitter
- Carlson starred as a man named Zarf in August 2006, before returning to the show in November when his character was revealed to be a trans woman named Zoe.
All My Children actor Jeffrey Carlson, known for his breakthrough role as a trans character on the soap opera, is believed to have died. He was 48 years old.
The Long Beach, Calif. native had been on the daytime television series since 2006.
The news was announced by Time Out New York editor Adam Feldman on Twitter.
Feldman described Carlson as a “powerful actor” and said his untimely death was a “painful loss”.
It has been reported that due to being a big fan of All My Children, the actor’s mother named him after the fictional character Jeff Martin.
Carlson first played a character named Zarf in August 2006, before returning to the show in November when her character was revealed to be a trans woman named Zoe.
Rest in peace: All My Children actor Jeffrey Carlson, known for his breakthrough role as a trans character, has died. He was 48
History: Carlson first played a character named Zarf in August 2006, before returning to the show in November when her character was revealed to be a trans woman named Zoe
As news of Carlson’s death spread, his fans and loved ones took to social media to mourn the star.
By MetroThe Shakespeare Theater Company wrote on Facebook: “STC is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jeffrey Carlson.
“Jeffrey has delivered beautiful and nuanced performances over a career that has taken him from television and film to Broadway and, luckily for us, to STC.”
The post continued: “His memorable performances include Lorenzaccio (2005), Hamlet (2007 and 2008 Free For All) and Romeo and Juliet (2016 and 2017 Free For All).”
Finally, the company said, “We send our love to Jeffrey’s friends, family and co-workers who knew and loved him the most.”
Susan Hart, once CST’s lead actress, added a heartfelt comment, writing, “Good night my sweet sweet sweet prince among men.”
She went on to say that there were “no words for our despair at losing you Jeffrey Carlson”.
‘You were oh God no words so loved and adored. For those of you who don’t know, I’m so sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday. I respected his family’s privacy by not sharing the news sooner and I couldn’t breathe or function, I still can’t love everyone, just devastated,’ the note ended.
Sad: The news was announced by Time Out New York theater editor Adam Feldman on Twitter
Moniker: It has been reported that due to being a huge fan of All My Children, the actor’s mother named him after fictional character Jeff Martin
Carlson had recently celebrated his birthday on June 23.
He graduated from the prestigious Juilliard School and went on to star in plays like Thief River and Romeo and Juliet.
His Broadway debut came in 2003 when he appeared in Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who Is Sylvia.
He would later star in Tartuffe and The Miracle Worker, alongside Oscar winner Hilary Swank.
Carlson was also known for his role as an 80s British pop star named Marilyn in Taboo from 2003 to 2004.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12280513/All-Children-star-Jeffrey-Carlson-dies-48.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish President Erdogan tries to play peacemaker in the Middle East
- US CENTCOM says it killed ISIS leader in airstrike in Syria, with no civilian casualties
- All My Children star Jeffrey Carlson ‘dies at 48’
- Great Britain wins World Rowing Cup series: With nine medals, GB emerges as best crew from three regatta series
- Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon match against Hubert Hurkacz has been suspended and will continue on Monday
- Canadians want competition. Our competition commissioners need better tools to fight for it.
- Here’s what Trump’s involvement in this small town says about the presidential race
- Does TikTok have a climate change denial problem? – BBC News
- One of Donald Trump’s most dedicated lawyers just traded her role for the privilege of a lifetime
- BRICS summit to be held in person despite Putin’s arrest warrant, says South African president
- Tory Brexiteer urges UK borders open to thousands of young workers from EU | politics | News
- Ivanka Trump stuns in a waist-cinching rainbow striped dress