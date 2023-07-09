Here is the ranking of the richest actors and actresses in Hollywood





Hollywood is the Mecca of industrial cinema, and therefore one of the most important financial centers in the world. Since the creation of the studio, the stars and the genre system, what began as a minor competitor to France at the start of the 20th century has transformed into a cinematic pole on which the world has turned. Great movies and characters come to mind when thinking of Hollywood, which has gone through different phases from the incorporation of color soundtracks, the creation of 3D, and the era of computer animation. Hollywood Photo: Vanity Fair The world is divided between those who love Hollywood, those who love it but aren’t a fan of it, and those who decide to stay out and enjoy other kinds of cinema. What is certain is that Hollywood has always existed. Who are the richest actors and actresses in Hollywood? jamie gertz Jami Gertz is an American actress, best known for her roles in the films The Lost Boys, Quicksilver, Less Than Zero, the television series Square Pegs with Sarah Jessica Parker, and the sitcom Still Standing with Mark Eddy. Her net worth is $3 billion, most of which comes from her marriage to Antony Ressler. Jami Gertz Photo: IMDb Tom Cruise Tom Cruise is an American actor and filmmaker who has won three Golden Globe Awards, a Saturn Award and an honorary Palme d’Or. His roles in Mission Impossible and Top Gun made him one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. His net worth is $600 million. Tom CruisePhoto: Getty Images George Clooney George Clooney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter. He has received four Golden Globes, two Oscars and a BAFTA. His wealth reached the astonishing figure of 500 million dollars. George Clooney robert deniro Robert De Niro is one of the most iconic actors of recent decades. Her work with Martin Scorsese brought her to the top of Hollywood. He has won numerous awards, including an Oscar. His net worth is $500 million. Robert De Niro Photo: Clemens Billon/Getty Images the olsen twins Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are two American former actresses and fashion designers, best known for their shared portrayal of the character Michelle Tanner on the sitcom Full House. She is the sister of famous Marvel actress Elizabeth Olsen. His net worth is $500 million. The Olsen twins. Photo: website

