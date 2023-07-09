Entertainment
I waste hours watching What I Eat in a Day videos. I can’t believe they made a comeback
Food has always been the least interesting thing to post on social media. Why would anyone care what you should eat for breakfast or what kind of milk you put in your coffee? Does anyone still post about avocado toast? And does anyone really pay attention to the details of our online lives?
Well, it turns out it is. And not bad. Introducing What I Eat in a Day videos, a genre of content that occupies one of the busiest corners of the internet. On ICT Tac, the #whatieatinaday tag alone has garnered over 17.6 billion views. There are over 980,000 posts with the tag on Instagram and 222,000 videos on YouTube.
The idea is as simple as it sounds. People are posting videos detailing their daily eating habits, from their morning oat milk matcha latte to their dairy-free, sugar-free chocolate cube. In case you hadn’t guessed, the dominant tone of these videos is enough. Because why would you share everything you eat in a day if it wasn’t ridiculously healthy? Surely the goal is to brag about your well-being? And so how much your followers could beAlso.
I found myself sucked down this rabbit hole several years ago. In college, I became obsessed with YouTubers. Think of the originals, like Tanya Burr and Zoe Sugg, none of whom would dare show us all they eat in a day now. But back then, it was normal to be an online figure. I would waste hours poring over their routines, trying to find ways to emulate them in my own life.
This was during the heyday of #CleanEating, when everyone was obsessed with sprinkling chia seeds on their food or pretending spirulina was a nice thing to ingest. Then there was a major backlash, with doctors talking about the dangers of orthorexia (a fixation on healthy eating). YouTubers have silently stopped sharing their eating routines. At least for a moment.
That’s why I’m so surprised that in 2023 these types of videos are so popular again. On TikTok, they are often associated with mirror selfies highlighting the body of users, especially in the sphere of fitness influencers. The idea he perpetuates, then, is to eat like that and look like me. It’s not exactly a healthy promotional message to send to young, easily influenced subscribers who, for all you know, may already have disordered eating habits.
I certainly didn’t have the healthiest approach to food when I obsessively watched these videos years ago. And watching other people adopt ultra-healthy (and often plant-based) diets only exacerbated my obsessions. The portions are often small, the plates meticulously arranged as if to photograph, not to eat. Often the most popular videos in the category are those posted by models and fitness stars, although in recent months there has been a surge of parodies on TikTok that feature lots of cheese, pasta and pizza.
These videos are incredibly boring. But they also nod to something darker which can be easy to miss if you’re too busy focusing on how boring it all is.
However, how useful is it to see what someone is eating? Psychologists have spoken out about the potential harm of these videos, with a lot explaining that they promote diet culture and encourage people to feel self-conscious and anxious about what they eat. Even if the food is deliberately unhealthy, as it is in the parody videos, it’s still not quite conducive to promoting a balanced diet.
But other than that, isn’t everything a bit boring? That said, seemingly boring is the new excitement and current raison d’être of social media. At the start of the week, a widely shared Guardian article pointed to the rise of beige-fluencers, or young women whose careers were built by sharing the more mundane parts of their lives. The piece references people like the island of love star Molly Mae Hague and influencer Matilda Djerf, both famous for sharing every part of their daily routine online. Naturally, what they eat plays a big role in this.
But is there something deeper going on here? Yes, apparently these videos are incredibly boring. But they also nod to something darker which can be easy to miss if you’re too busy focusing on how boring it all is. By showing you the ins and outs of what someone eats, does, and wears, these videos promote a way of life. One that’s probably not accessible to most people given how much money these influencers make.
Beyond that, when it comes to showing us someone’s body and diet, isn’t that just another way to take on the shame of how others live? Isn’t the whole idea rooted in superiority? These people’s careers are based on selling an ambitious lifestyle, so the underlying message is surely: it’s the right way to live, and if you do anything else, you’re living the wrong way. When you consider the fragility of our relationship with food and our bodies, it’s not hard to see how this could be a very slippery slope.
Now that I’m approaching 30, I feel confident that I won’t slip into it. My relationship with food is much healthier, it’s not something I think about a lot anymore and the noise has been reduced. However, this is not the case for many other people, some of whom may be discovering this kind of content for the first time. And while I can understand why it can be comforting to engage in the boredom of another day, especially if you’re having a pretty terrible one, my advice is to do so with caution and remember to take everything what you see online with a strong pinch. salt. Gluten free or otherwise.
