Box Office: Bollywood Movies Mint Over A Grand Rs 1,500 Crore In H1 2023

Box office: Bollywood movies soar over a grand Rs 1,500 crore in H1 2023

In the year so far, Bollywood the films collectively grossed an impressive amount of Rs 1,550 crore at the box office. This figure is significant given the challenges the film industry has faced in the aftermath of the pandemic. However, there is cause for concern as only two films have contributed more than 50% of this total collection. Let’s examine these films in more detail.

1. “Pathaan”: “Pathaan” has emerged as a blockbuster hit, surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark in box office collections across India. This film attracted massive attention and attracted large audiences. Featuring popular Bollywood actors and featuring a captivating storyline, “Pathaan” captivated audiences, earning him remarkable financial success.

2. “The Kerala Story”: “The Kerala Story” stood out as a surprise hit, contributing significantly to box office revenue. This film managed to capture the interest of viewers, generating positive word-of-mouth and attracting audiences beyond expectations. Its success can be attributed to factors such as an engaging storyline, strong performances or perhaps the uniqueness of its portrayal of Kerala and its culture.

While it is encouraging that Bollywood has managed to make substantial gains at the box office after a difficult period, the dominance of these two films raises concerns about the overall performance and diversity of the industry. An overreliance on a few films to ensure box office success may indicate a lack of variety and originality in the films produced.

To ensure the sustainability and growth of the industry, it would be beneficial for Bollywood to focus on promoting a diverse range of quality films that cater to different tastes and genres. This can help spread success more evenly across different films and provide a platform for new talent and innovative storytelling to thrive.

WhilePathanebrought Rs 543.05 crore (collections in India only),The history of Keralaraked in Rs 242.20 crore. Between the two films, Rs 785.25 crore came in, and that is 50.4% of the total, a huge share indeed.

Of course everyone expectedPathane– Shah Rukh Khan’s first film, four years after the box office disasterZero– to play well in the halls. However, the kind of collections it generated were nothing short of exceptional, and soon enough the film proved to be bigger than the Hindi version ofBaahubali: the conclusion,which had raised Rs 511 crore.

The real savior for the theater industry, however, wasThe history of Kerala. It was May’s first release, and at that time it looked like theater owners would have to waitbag,scheduled for release on June 2, for business to pick up (the Shah Rukh Khan star has been postponed). Adah Sharma’s star stunned everyone. He opened up nicely and then gained momentum which took him to the 200 Crore Club. Producer Vipul Shah and director Sudipto Sen hit hard, and how.

Other movies that did big business wereTu Jhoothi ​​Main MakkaarAndZara Hats Zara Kids. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starsTu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaarmissed the 200 Crore Club by a fair margin to exit at Rs 149.05 crore. But it gave the theatrical business a much-needed reprieve. Next are stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali KhanZara Hats Zara Kids– he was considered an earner of Rs 20-25 crore at best, but he went on to do four times as much business. Currently holding at Rs 86 crore, it is expected to continue to touch Rs 90 crore.

Another film that is still in theaters and continues to be strong isSatya Prem Ki Katha,which is poised to score a lifetime of Rs 75-80 crore. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, a few other smaller films also got a decent score for having a respectable lifetime collection.Mrs. Chatterjee against NorwayAnd1920: Horrors of the heartwere both made on a modest budget, and they both sailed smoothly from a theatrical business standpoint as well as the sale of satellite and digital rights. While Rani Mukerji’s star has raked in Rs 21.67 crore in theaters, Avika Gor’s horror debut has grossed over Rs 16 crore so far.

A few other films managed to cover some distance, even if they had to be much bigger.Someone’s brother, someone’s life, onehome production of Salman Khan, did limited business of Rs 110 crore. AndBholah, by Ajay Devgn’s production house, made Rs 90 crore. Since the two superstars could afford to forgo their pay for these big-budget films, they were able to limit the losses commercially. However, commerce and industry certainly expected much more from these films.

Same fromselfieAndShezadawhich starred popular stars Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, respectively, but they couldn’t really attract audiences to theaters.Selfiesturned out to be a non-runner and folded at Rs 16.85 crore.Shehzadastarted moderately well, but slumped, closing at Rs 33 crore. The common point between the two films was that they were remakes of popular southern films already seen by a large number of spectators. As a result, they presumably stayed away.

The biggest disappointment, however, wasAdipurushwho was supposed to be a huge gross but then was just killed by all the negativity around him. Prabhas’ starring got a real hype among the audience and this resulted in a blockbuster debut which resulted in only the Hindi version entering the 100 Crore Club on the opening weekend itself. However, the steps receded immediately afterwards and as a result, the film folded to Rs 136 crore in the Hindi version. Since the film also made money in the Telugu version, the losses are controlled.

There have been other films that have arrived but have hardly found notable collections. These areGoumra,Kuttey,Bheed,Gandhi Godse One War,Jogira Sara Ra Ra,Zwigato,Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,Chatrapathi,Bad boy,FaraazAndSpeechto name a few.

Still, at least a start has been made and with several big-budget films set for release in the second half, starting withRocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaaniit is not strange to expect more than 2,000 crores of extra rupees to arrive before the start of the New Year 2024.

Movies that made the most box office hits in the first half of 2023

Pathan – Rs 543.05 crore

The History of Kerala – Rs 242.20 crore

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar – Rs 149.05 crore

Adipurush (Hindi) – Rs 136 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Rs 110 crore

Bholaa – Rs 90 crores

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Rs 86 crore (still playing)

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Rs 56 crore (still playing)