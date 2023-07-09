Entertainment
Box Office: Bollywood Movies Mint Over A Grand Rs 1,500 Crore In H1 2023
Box office: Bollywood movies soar over a grand Rs 1,500 crore in H1 2023
In the year so far, Bollywood the films collectively grossed an impressive amount of Rs 1,550 crore at the box office. This figure is significant given the challenges the film industry has faced in the aftermath of the pandemic. However, there is cause for concern as only two films have contributed more than 50% of this total collection. Let’s examine these films in more detail.
1. “Pathaan”: “Pathaan” has emerged as a blockbuster hit, surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark in box office collections across India. This film attracted massive attention and attracted large audiences. Featuring popular Bollywood actors and featuring a captivating storyline, “Pathaan” captivated audiences, earning him remarkable financial success.
2. “The Kerala Story”: “The Kerala Story” stood out as a surprise hit, contributing significantly to box office revenue. This film managed to capture the interest of viewers, generating positive word-of-mouth and attracting audiences beyond expectations. Its success can be attributed to factors such as an engaging storyline, strong performances or perhaps the uniqueness of its portrayal of Kerala and its culture.
While it is encouraging that Bollywood has managed to make substantial gains at the box office after a difficult period, the dominance of these two films raises concerns about the overall performance and diversity of the industry. An overreliance on a few films to ensure box office success may indicate a lack of variety and originality in the films produced.
To ensure the sustainability and growth of the industry, it would be beneficial for Bollywood to focus on promoting a diverse range of quality films that cater to different tastes and genres. This can help spread success more evenly across different films and provide a platform for new talent and innovative storytelling to thrive.
WhilePathanebrought Rs 543.05 crore (collections in India only),The history of Keralaraked in Rs 242.20 crore. Between the two films, Rs 785.25 crore came in, and that is 50.4% of the total, a huge share indeed.
Of course everyone expectedPathane– Shah Rukh Khan’s first film, four years after the box office disasterZero– to play well in the halls. However, the kind of collections it generated were nothing short of exceptional, and soon enough the film proved to be bigger than the Hindi version ofBaahubali: the conclusion,which had raised Rs 511 crore.
The real savior for the theater industry, however, wasThe history of Kerala. It was May’s first release, and at that time it looked like theater owners would have to waitbag,scheduled for release on June 2, for business to pick up (the Shah Rukh Khan star has been postponed). Adah Sharma’s star stunned everyone. He opened up nicely and then gained momentum which took him to the 200 Crore Club. Producer Vipul Shah and director Sudipto Sen hit hard, and how.
Other movies that did big business wereTu Jhoothi Main MakkaarAndZara Hats Zara Kids. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starsTu Jhoothi Main Makkaarmissed the 200 Crore Club by a fair margin to exit at Rs 149.05 crore. But it gave the theatrical business a much-needed reprieve. Next are stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali KhanZara Hats Zara Kids– he was considered an earner of Rs 20-25 crore at best, but he went on to do four times as much business. Currently holding at Rs 86 crore, it is expected to continue to touch Rs 90 crore.
Another film that is still in theaters and continues to be strong isSatya Prem Ki Katha,which is poised to score a lifetime of Rs 75-80 crore. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
Meanwhile, a few other smaller films also got a decent score for having a respectable lifetime collection.Mrs. Chatterjee against NorwayAnd1920: Horrors of the heartwere both made on a modest budget, and they both sailed smoothly from a theatrical business standpoint as well as the sale of satellite and digital rights. While Rani Mukerji’s star has raked in Rs 21.67 crore in theaters, Avika Gor’s horror debut has grossed over Rs 16 crore so far.
A few other films managed to cover some distance, even if they had to be much bigger.Someone’s brother, someone’s life, onehome production of Salman Khan, did limited business of Rs 110 crore. AndBholah, by Ajay Devgn’s production house, made Rs 90 crore. Since the two superstars could afford to forgo their pay for these big-budget films, they were able to limit the losses commercially. However, commerce and industry certainly expected much more from these films.
Same fromselfieAndShezadawhich starred popular stars Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, respectively, but they couldn’t really attract audiences to theaters.Selfiesturned out to be a non-runner and folded at Rs 16.85 crore.Shehzadastarted moderately well, but slumped, closing at Rs 33 crore. The common point between the two films was that they were remakes of popular southern films already seen by a large number of spectators. As a result, they presumably stayed away.
The biggest disappointment, however, wasAdipurushwho was supposed to be a huge gross but then was just killed by all the negativity around him. Prabhas’ starring got a real hype among the audience and this resulted in a blockbuster debut which resulted in only the Hindi version entering the 100 Crore Club on the opening weekend itself. However, the steps receded immediately afterwards and as a result, the film folded to Rs 136 crore in the Hindi version. Since the film also made money in the Telugu version, the losses are controlled.
There have been other films that have arrived but have hardly found notable collections. These areGoumra,Kuttey,Bheed,Gandhi Godse One War,Jogira Sara Ra Ra,Zwigato,Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,Chatrapathi,Bad boy,FaraazAndSpeechto name a few.
Still, at least a start has been made and with several big-budget films set for release in the second half, starting withRocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaaniit is not strange to expect more than 2,000 crores of extra rupees to arrive before the start of the New Year 2024.
Movies that made the most box office hits in the first half of 2023
Pathan – Rs 543.05 crore
The History of Kerala – Rs 242.20 crore
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Rs 149.05 crore
Adipurush (Hindi) – Rs 136 crore
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Rs 110 crore
Bholaa – Rs 90 crores
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Rs 86 crore (still playing)
SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Rs 56 crore (still playing)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.inventiva.co.in/trends/bollywood-movies-made-1500-crore/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AIPEF calls on Prime Minister Modi not to rush the (Amendment) Bill to Parliament
- BBC suspends presenter who allegedly paid teenager for explicit photos – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- Box Office: Bollywood Movies Mint Over A Grand Rs 1,500 Crore In H1 2023
- The response of the Cak Nun family after the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo
- I waste hours watching What I Eat in a Day videos. I can’t believe they made a comeback
- Johnson scores again as Jamaica go undefeated
- ‘RHONJ’ Fans Challenge How Teresa Giudice Lets Her Kids Dress Up For Third Time In As Many Weeks
- Donald Trump delivers a campaign speech at a rally in Las Vegas
- Here is the ranking of the richest actors and actresses in Hollywood
- Xi urges Jiangsu to take the lead in advancing Chinese modernization
- Turkish President Erdogan tries to play peacemaker in the Middle East
- US CENTCOM says it killed ISIS leader in airstrike in Syria, with no civilian casualties