West Hollywood Abbey is for sale





David Cooley, founder and owner of The Abbey and The Chapel at the Abbey, listed both West Hollywood businesses and properties for sale. The list describes it as a generational purchase opportunity to acquire one of the world’s most iconic nightclubs and restaurants, The Abbey and The Chapel at the Abbey, including its tangible and intangible assets with all trademark and trade mark rights to businesses, and the West Hollywood Real Estate Trophy. The Abbey Enterprise, a fee simple interest at 686 N Robertson Blvd, and The Chapel at The Abbey Enterprise with its interest in the lease at 694 N Robertson Blvd. The Abbey has just celebrated its 32nd anniversary. News of the businesses going up for sale, first reported by WeHo Times, comes less than 10 days after Pride month ended. For years, Cooley was a fixture at both watering holes, but his visibility has waned in recent years, although he makes appearances in the media or at high-profile events. Cooley told staff at both sites that he was retired. Cooley could not be reached for comment. The listing indicates that the Abbey is one of the most popular and iconic gay bars, in the United States and around the world, known for its diverse clientele, lively atmosphere, regular events and theme nights. The Abbey has built a loyal following over the years and is a fixture in the LGBTQ+ community. Since opening in 1991 as a cafe and patisserie, the Abbey has grown and grown into a nightlife destination. Cooley sold the majority of his stake in the bar to hospitality and entertainment company SBE Group in 2006. SBE paid nearly $10 million for a 75% stake, and Cooley remained chairman, according to to reports. SBE Group planned to open other Abbey bars in popular gay destinations across the country, but those plans never materialized. Cooley bought the bar back in 2015, a year before its 25th birthday. During those nine years, many people in the LGBTQ+ community said they noticed a drastic change in bar attendance. A dominant heterosexual clientele had taken over, imposing its privilege and shaking up the LGBTQ+ clientele. Management was not bothered by the change because, by the end of the night, sales from new heterosexual customers had increased. Cooley stayed the course on that shift when he bought out the company. In 2016, The Abbey expanded to occupy the adjoining plot to the north, renaming the property The Chapel at The Abbey, which caters to the club scene.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qvoicenews.com/2023/07/09/the-abbey-in-west-hollywood-is-for-sale/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos