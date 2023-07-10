Bollywoods Kajol clarifies uneducated executives comment after facing backlash

Indian actor Kajol has released a clarification after her comments that today’s political leaders ‘have no education system background’ sparked controversy on social media, saying she was only doing emphasize the value of education.

The actress, popular for hit 1990s films such as ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Gupt’, shared a brief message on Twitter and said she had no intent to belittle a politician with his opinions.

“I was just making a comment about education and its importance. My intention was not to belittle political leaders, we have great leaders leading the country on the right path,” Kajol tweeted on Saturday night.

In a recent interview with an online media portal, the actor was asked if he was sad that despite a lot of progress in the country, some ideas are still holding women back.

“Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It’s very, very slow because we’re steeped in our traditions and our thought processes and of course it has to do with education. You have political leaders who have no training in the education system.

“I’m sorry but I’m going to come out and say that. I’m run by leaders, so many of them, who don’t have that point of view, which I think education gives you, at least the chance to seek out a different point of view,” the 48-year-old actor told The Quint while promoting his upcoming series ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha’.

As the video clip of the interview went viral on Saturday, #Kajol evolved over the weekend with a section of social media users criticizing the actor for his comments.