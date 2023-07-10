Jamie Foxx health updates after hospitalization

Foxx.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jamie Foxx was spotted boating on the Chicago River on Sunday, July 9. TMZ says this is Foxx’s first sighting after hospitalization. He was hospitalized on April 12 with what they called a medical complication. Corinne Foxx, the daughter of Jamie Foxx, wrote in May that Foxx was recovering and even thriving. Sad to see how the media is going wild, she said in a post on her Instagram story. My father has been out of the hospital for weeks, recovering. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!

In fact, he’s doing well enough that he and Corinne co-host a game show together, called We are a family, first in 2024, according to Deadline. Exactly what medical condition is still unclear, but TMZ claims it was serious enough that family members who were out of town came to the hospital. Foxx made his first statement on May 3, almost a month later, on Instagram. Appreciate all the love!!! he writing. Feel blessed. While Foxx remained hospitalized, friends and celebrities sent well wishes. And Hollywood moved forward with its active projects. His next film, Back to action resumed production with duplicates, according to reports on April 18. The game show hosted by Foxx, Defeat Shazam, will move forward with a replacement host while the actor and musician recover, FOX announced on May 3. Below is what we know about the cast’s condition.

According to TMZ, Foxx had worked in Atlanta on a movie with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close titled Back to action. Foxx said he begged Diaz to do the project, his first since Anne in 2014. We just begged and begged on our knees, like, give people one more, says pop of the day in August. We love it, we’ve been waiting for it, and it’s going to be fantastic. Two days after being photographed on the set of Back to action, Foxx suffered the aforementioned medical complication. According to his daughter Corinne Foxx, he is already doing better thanks to quick action and great attention. She added: We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers. The family requests privacy during this time.

On the pickleball court, you mean? I heard he was fine, Tiffany Haddish told entertainment tonight at the reopening of Tiffany and Co.s on April 27. We have many mutual friends who keep me informed. I prayed very hard for him. sources, including Nick Cannon, said Foxx was alert in the days leading up to Haddish’s update: He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. A source said People on April 21, they keep him under observation.

CNN reported that Georgian doctors were still trying to determine what led to his medical complication. They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened, source says CNN April 17. Meanwhile, friends sent prayers and well-wishes to Foxx when news of his hospitalization arrived. Recover and recover sooner rather than later! God willing, LeBron James tweeted. A message of appreciation from @iamjamiefoxx, Kerry Washington wrote in a Tweeter. Sending you all the love and prayers from my film Huzbin. At Martin Lawrence’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 20, attendees sent the star kind words. I hear he’s getting better My prayers go out for him every night and I just wish him the best, one of the best we’ve had in Hollywood, Lawrence said. Not only one of the best artists, but a good person. Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey reiterated Lawrence’s sentiment.

A @iamjamiefoxx appraisal post. Sending you all the love and prayers my huzbin movie pic.twitter.com/PWT4tIoZEs — Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) April 13, 2023

Foxes Beat Shazamthe game show hosted by Foxx and his daughter Corrine, began filming its new season without its animators, TMZ reported May 3. The network moved forward with replacements for the show, which went into production just days before the Oscar-winning actors were hospitalized. The film Back to actionwith Cameron Diaz, halted filming immediately following Foxx’s medical emergency, but has since resumed production with two doubles replacing Foxx, one for stunts and one for photography. Additionally, Corinne Foxx teased some upcoming news on her Instagram Story, saying, “We also have an exciting job announcement coming next week! Which, it turns out, was the announcement of a game show that Foxx will be hosting with Corinne, titled We are a familyaccording Deadline. It won’t premiere until 2024, so that gives Foxx plenty of time to recover a bit more, both on and off the pickleball court.

