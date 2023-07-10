STEVE FLORES: Fabulous Four takes Hollywood Bowl for Janet Jackson | Steve Flores

For one night at the Hollywood Bowl, they were the self-proclaimed Fabulous Four who were backup singers and dancers for Janet Jackson. At least, that’s how Janet made them and the 1,200 fans feel at her sold-out concert on June 10. According to my daughters Brenna and Nikki, my daughter-in-law Yvonne, and my niece Tish Godina, no one was seated, everyone was singing, and everyone was dancing in their seats the entire concert.
For those of you unfamiliar with Janet Jackson’s 50-year career, she grew up as the younger sister of Motown’s famous Jackson 5, which included Michael. Yes, this Michel. She was predestined to follow in the musical footsteps of her brothers and establish her own mega solo career. According to Billboard Magazine, she has 10 Hot 100 No. 1 singles, 16 Hot R&B No. 1 singles, and 20 Hot Dance/Club Play No. 1 singles.
But enough about Janet. These are the Fabulous Four I want to talk to you about.
For Christmas, I was lucky enough to be able to gift my youngest daughter, Brenna, four tickets to Janet Jackson’s sold-out Together Again tour. No, the concert was not a tribute to Buck Owens’ 1964 No. 1 hit, Together Again. Instead, the tour’s name comes from Janets’ hit single featured on her 1997 sixth album, The Velvet Rope.
Brenna was thrilled to receive the four concert tickets from Janet Jackson and had several months to decide who she would invite. After making the invitation calls, a flurry of activity began to fall like dominoes. What are you wearing, who does our makeup and hair, what about our nails, who drives, how do we get there?
Watching from afar, the enthusiasm, exuberance and joy of the Fabulous Four in preparing for the concert spread over six months was an unforgettable gift for me. This Christmas present was like a birthday party without a birthday, a wedding party without a wedding, and a quinceaera party without a 15-year-old daughter.
And if you’re ever around their husbands Carlos, Mitchell, Sean and their brother Aaron, walk slowly behind them and sing Janet, Janet, Janet. Watch their eyes roll at the back of their collective heads as they ask for a beer.
Brenna’s brother Aaron threatened to disconnect the big-screen TV from his living room if another Janet Jackson video was shown there again. While having fun, of course. At least I think he’s kidding.
From preparing, driving, location and capturing everything around us, and accepting our beautiful singing voices, we didn’t want the night to end, Tish said. Yvonne adds: Honestly, we were all in the moment. I hadn’t been to a concert in years. I am happy to have been able to experience this with all these beautiful women.
Like Brenna’s older sister, Nikki, said, you’re welcome, Janet. It was a pleasure to sing and dance with you! Nikki adds: But for me, it was the Fabulous Four who made Janet’s concert incredible. They are the ones who make life beautiful for all of us.
Brenna said, I wish I could capture every second of our journey. I loved watching Nikki, Tish and Yvonne let loose, have fun laughing, singing carefree. Just let the music take over.
The four of us loved to sing with all our hearts, not worrying about not hitting the right notes. We felt the music in our souls, dancing, ready to take the stage.
Brenna, who has attended three Janet concerts, said, “Every concert I have attended holds a special place for me. One with my dad, one with my mom and now Nikki, Tish and Yvonne all with people I love.
Equal to who was on stage was who they shared this special night with.
And though I failed to shield them from the dark pain of losing loved ones, I had the unique pleasure of quietly watching my Fabulous Fours journey into that light of happiness and joy they happily refuse to let fade. I think being an earthly father is God’s little window for us to see what our Heavenly Father should be like.