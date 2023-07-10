Pirate Weekend returns July 13-16 at Sylvan Beach





SYLVAN BEACH — The annual Pirate Weekend returns from Thursday July 13th to Sunday July 16th at the beach for an exciting long weekend of activities for all ages. Pirates Weekend features the famous Pirate Pub Crawl, beach scavenger hunts, live music, bonfire and Landshark sponsored specials. There will be a variety of entertainment venues at local businesses. Community events include: Thursday July 13 The mayor and political dignitaries will officially sanction Pirates Weekend by raising the pirate flag at 5:45 p.m. at the bandstand. There is an evening classic car cruise at Sunset Park. A pirate invasion will see the pirates capture a local celebrity in the village park near Eddie’s Restaurant, 901 Main St., with the ransom paid to benefit the Sylvan Beach Volunteer Fire Department. There will be pirate flags displayed and pirate activity throughout the village. friday july 14 There is pirate activity throughout the village starting at 5 p.m. The Best of the Beach Pirates Grog Crawl is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., sponsored by Landshark Lager with participating establishments offering pirate grogs to enjoy throughout the region. A draw for prizes will be held at 10 p.m. at Sunset Grill, 1319 Main St. Punch cards available at all participating businesses. Saturday July 15 family fun day Breakfast with the Pirates is at 9:00 a.m. at the Pancake House, 516 Main St. Crafters and vendors start at 9:00 a.m. throughout the village. The Pirate’s Booty Treasure Hunt is at 10 a.m. on 15th Avenue Beach where patrons can dig for buried gold coins and exchange them for a “treasure chest” toy. Pirate activities begin at 11 a.m. at the Village Bandstand and throughout the village, including face painting and pirate hat making. The famous Pirate Parade is at 1 p.m. along Main Street and Park Avenue. A pirate reenactment is at 2 p.m. at Sunset Park. The Pirate Zombie Walk is at 7:30 p.m. from the amusement park to the waterfront ending at the family bonfire at 8:30 p.m. on the beach at 15th Avenue. The pirate fireworks are at 9:30 p.m. on the lake. Sunday July 16 Breakfast with the Pirates is again 8-11 at the Pancake House. Artisans and vendors start at 9 a.m. throughout the village. The Pirate Pup Parade sponsored by Landshark Parade takes place at noon, starting at 18th Avenue and continuing to the Carello’s Corner parking lot. The pirate boar flotilla is from noon to 3 p.m. with judgment by boat on the canal and by the lake. There are specialty Bloody Mary contests from 2-4 p.m. all over the beach. Live entertainment is at 2 p.m., sponsored and hosted by Linda Williams of the Oneida Lake Arts and Heritage Center. For more information on Pirates Weekend or to volunteer, text or call Emaj Smith at 315-383-6568.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.romesentinel.com/stories/pirates-weekend-returns-july-13-16-at-sylvan-beach,187870 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos