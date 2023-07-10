All my children Eden Riegel mourns an unimaginable loss





Newscom/MEGA Actor Jeffrey Carlson has died aged 48. He was best known for his breakthrough role as daytime television’s first transgender character on All my children. Free time in New York theater critic Adam Feldman was the first to share the news on Twitter Sunday July 9. No cause of death has been reported. All my children alum Eden Riegel was among the first to pay tribute to Carlson after his death. Devastated beyond measure to learn of the passing of the handsome and gifted Jeffrey Carlson, Riegel wrote via Twitter on Sunday. I feel lucky to have called this kind soul a friend and to see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon an unimaginable loss. I love you, Jeffrey. Stay friend. Originally from Long Beach, Calif., Carlson studied acting at the University of California, Davis, graduating in 1997 and training in New York at the Juilliard School. He appeared in several Broadway shows including Tartuffe And Taboo before jumping to the screen. He had a guest spot on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit as well as a small role in the 2005 romantic comedy Coupling before scoring his role on All my children. Eden Riegel and Jeffrey Carlson on “All My Children”. Heidi Gutman/Abc TV/Kobal/Shutterstock Carlson initially had a day job on the TV series as flamboyant British rockstar Zarf. The producers decided the theater veteran was perfect to take on the next story arc for a trans character. Zarf returned to Pine Valley and developed feelings for Bianca (Riegel) and revealed that she actually identifies as female. Zarf later changed her name to Zoe. I was very moved by it,” Carlson told the Los Angeles Times from the screenplay in 2006. “If it creates a conversation, I think we’ve done our job.” History has won All my children a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Daily Drama in 2007. Carlson ended his run on the ABC soap opera later that year before returning to theatrical work.

