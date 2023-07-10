Entertainment
REVIEW: Artist Edward Brezinski comes into focus in a new doc
Photo: Artist Edward Brezinski is the subject of the new documentary Make Me Famous, directed by Brian Vincent. Photo courtesy of Make Me Famous / Provided by Caitlin Hughes PR with permission.
Artist Edward Brezinski may not be a household name even among art lovers, but the new documentary make me famous argues that this painter from Manhattan’s Lower East Side should be revisited and reconsidered by an art world that all too easily passed him by in the 1980s. Director Brian Vincent’s film, which is now in theaters, reconstructs the life and impact of this artist, mainly through memories of his friends, family members and acquaintances.
make me famous is presented as a portrait of Brezinski, but in more ways than one, the film is actually a portrait of the Lower East Side at its artistic peak, when young professionals lived and worked in dilapidated buildings, in less than stellar circumstances. in the local neighborhood. It was the world of Mudd Club, CBGB, pop-up galleries and open-mic sessions, with a whole cast of nobodies, many of whom would quickly become somebody, attracting interest and dollars from uptown do-gooders.
Brezinski, a talented entertainer and ambitious mover with a desire to be famous, was at the heart of this Lower East Side scene. He was a common presence at art events and he even started his own gallery, called the Magic Gallery. He bonded with almost everyone in the neighborhood and left an indelible mark on those neighbors and friends, many of whom have fond memories of him some 40 years later. The long list of talking heads in the documentary, some of whom are now deceased, testifies to the importance of this period in artistic history: Duncan Hannah, Peter McGough, James Romberger, Marguerite Van Cook, David McDermott, Eric Bogosian, Richard Hambleton, Marcus Leatherdale, Patti Astor, Kenny Scharf, Annina Nosei, Claudia Summers and Walter Robinson.
There are several themes that emerge in Vincent’s film. One focuses on why Brezinski never earned industry respect and financial stability like so many of his contemporaries. A definitive answer is not given. Certainly, his abstract work is commendable and deserves a second look. Museums seem to be taking the slow but necessary turn towards its artistic production; this reporter grabbed a few pieces of him at a recent exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattanan institution in which Brezinski might have only dreamed of being included.
Another common thread running through the film is what happened to Brezinski after the East Village scene changed and dispersed. This is where the mystery enters the narrative, with questions about Brezinski’s time in Nice, France, and whether or not to believe accounts of his death. At this stage of the documentary, make me famous takes on a motif that is no different from the Oscar-winning film Looking for Sugar Man about the musician Sixto Rodriguez.
Although there are intriguing questions about Brezinski’s ultimate fate, make me famous is at its best when it comes to recreating the scene of the Lower East Side art world, with memorabilia from Club 57 and other prominent neighborhood institutions and venues, many of which are now chilled and gentrified. There are also vital reflections on everyone from Jean-Michel Basquiat to Julian Schnabel. The documentary serves as a postcard to a neighborhood that at one point in its history was unique and challenging, but Vincent isn’t romanticizing the environment or the difficulties of being an artist 40 years ago. It presents local realities, from the East Village ravaged by the HIV/AIDS epidemic to the sometimes squalid environments that have made creating art interesting and challenging. It presents the artists and their work with honesty and respect, with gratitude for the creative risks employed and the long-gone character of this hidden corner of Manhattan.
By John Soltes / Editor / [email protected]
Make Me Famous, directed and edited by Brian Vincent, is currently playing in theaters. Produced by Heather Spore and Vincent. Duration: 93 minutes. Rating: Click on here for more information.
