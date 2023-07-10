Bollywood News: Vegan Lifestyle Brand Zouk Appoints Sara Ali Khan as Brand Ambassador













Zouk, a 100% vegan lifestyle brand dedicated to bringing Indian-inspired designs to modern use cases, is thrilled to announce Sara Ali Khan as their first Brand Ambassador and first-ever brand movie. She takes a very Indian yet modern approach to her real, real life, and was a perfect fit for the brand at this gesture. This news comes after Zouk’s forays into offline stores in Mumbai. Sara Ali Khan on board as brand ambassador for vegan lifestyle Zouk



The launch of the Zouk store was indeed a grand affair, dedicated to the talented artisans and loyal customers who have been an integral part of the brand’s journey. In line with this exciting news, Zouk is also delighted to announce the release of a captivating branded film that beautifully captures the essence of Sara Ali Khan’s life, which is richly intertwined with Indian heritage and heritage. The branded film serves as a powerful narrative of Sara’s personal journey, highlighting her deep connection to Zouk and how the brand resonates with her own values ​​and aspirations. Throughout the film, Sara Ali Khan herself speaks eloquently about her association with Zouk, expressing her admiration for the brand’s commitment to celebrating Indian culture and craftsmanship. The film invites viewers to embark on a captivating exploration of the vibrant world of Zouk and its embodiment of the timeless beauty and grace of Indian heritage. Sara Ali Khan perfectly embodies the values ​​and spirit of Zouk. As a consumer and fashion advocate, she resonates with Zouk’s commitment to ethical fashion. Her association with the brand will further amplify Zouk’s message about life, inspiring individuals to make ethnic choices without compromising on style. Disha Singh, Founder of Zouk, expressed her excitement for the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to have Sara Ali Khan on board as Zouk’s brand ambassador. Her contagious energy, her authenticity and her passion for fashion make her the ideal person for our brand. We believe Sara’s influence and dedication to life will inspire our customers to embrace a traditional yet functional lifestyle with Zouk. Pradeep Krishnakumar, Founder of Zouk, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are incredibly honored to have Sara Ali Khan as Zouk’s brand ambassador. This partnership represents our commitment to promoting fashion choices in India and beyond. Sara’s passion for Indian heritage and her influence will no doubt inspire our clients to embrace a lifestyle. We are excited about the future of Zouk and our continued efforts to provide cutting-edge, cruelty-free and proudly Indian products to our discerning customers. Sara Ali Khan expressed her excitement about teaming up with Zouk, saying, “I loved that they were proudly Indian just like me. They bring together the traditional and the modern in their bags and wallets. With Zouk, I am honored to represent the spirit of Proudly Indian and inspire individuals to embrace our roots, while making responsible choices for a better future. The partnership with Sara Ali Khan comes at a pivotal time for Zouk as the brand expands its retail presence and aims to capture a significant share of the bags and accessories market in India. With Sara’s support, Zouk seeks to reach a wider audience and raise awareness of the importance of cruelty-free, vegan and proudly Indian alternatives in the fashion industry. ALSO: REVEALED: Varun Dhawan joins Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt stars Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

