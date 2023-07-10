‘I was so angry’: Liam Payne addresses controversial Logan Paul interview | Entertainment
Liam Payne finds it “difficult” to review his controversial interview with Logan Paul, and has again apologized for his remarks.
The ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker appeared on the Youtuber’s podcast over a year ago, where he caused a stir by saying he still ‘wouldn’t like’ former bandmate Zayn Malik, says that having a child had “ruined” his relationship with Cheryl Tweedy, and insisted One Direction formed around him and he had surpassed all of their solo endeavors with his own debut single.
Now reflecting on the backlash he has suffered, Liam admitted he was going after it in the wrong place because of his “own frustrations” with his career.
He said in a video message to fans posted on YouTube: A lot of what I just said came from the wrong place. I was so angry at what was going on around me and instead of looking inside, I decided to look everyone out. And I just think, yeah, I just took it out on everyone. My own frustrations with my own career, where I might have landed; I shot everyone, which is wrong. So obviously I want to apologize for that.
Of course, one of the biggest points I made was about the One Direction case, and [there was] a lot of self-protection I guess at this moment more than anything…
“It fell on a big head, huh? It was hard for me to look back. I think in those times when you’re making these videos, you don’t realize the impact your words could have on others .
Despite his negative remarks about his former bandmates, Liam praised the band for sticking by his side and helping “rescue” him from the rut he’d found himself in.
He said: The other boys really stuck by me. And when I needed them most, they kind of came to the rescue.
“Even Zayn too, that’s why you know I sent him a little thank you online.
And the 28-year-old star – who revealed he had been sober for more than three months – believes the backlash from the interview helped “save” him.
He said: It was probably one of those moments that changed my life and saved my life in a way, and without that I wouldn’t have gone through a lot.
It was hard to read some of the stuff online. I think thick skins are pretty fake. No matter what you read, it always hurts. And you know, like I said, a lot of things were justified and people were just trying to protect people they were fans of.
Liam – who has six-year-old son Bear with ex-partner Cheryl – then went on a program that required him to detox from his phone, which he found hugely beneficial.
He said: I haven’t had my phone for almost 100 days. I wasn’t connecting with the outside world at all, and that was kind of setting me up for this moment. When I left, the hardest part was turning the phone back on.”
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos