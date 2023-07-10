Flops do not affect Akshay Kumar’s stardom; Discipline makes him Bollywood’s busiest star

Before the pandemic, Akshay Kumarwas going through the best phase of his career delivering one blow after another and even had four big hits in a single year in 2019.

However, after 2020 everything changed and now the superstar is struggling to succeed and has played in 6 consecutive flops.

Despite back-to-back flops, one look at his upcoming movie lineup and you’ll realize he’s more than any other Bollywood actor.

Why are his films struggling to even surpass the 80 crore rupees mark in India and yet producers are lining up to sign him and even pay him the reported astronomical fee of over 100 crore rupees per film?

Well, the simple answer seems to be his discipline and being an actor-producer first.



@Instagram/Akshay Kumar

Anyone who follows Bollywood and has been a movie buff must have read several reports and seen interviews that most Bollywood superstars, whether current or past, have nothing to do with punctuality.

Among the 70s stars, the only one people praise is Amitabh Bachchan and his 90s counterpart is Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar started his career as a top star with the 1991 film Saugandh and rose to fame with several two-hero hits like Khiladi followed by Waqt Hamara Hai, Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari And Suhaag among others.

While on the one hand he starred in several films, on the other hand most of them were box office flops.

In fact, there came a time when he only delivered flops and yet there was no shortage of movie offers for the young action star.

The reason is that Akshay knew his limitations and his strengths as an actor. He also knew that hits and flops are only phases, but what will survive in the long run is his professionalism, discipline and conduct on set. And that’s what he practiced.



@Akshay Kumar Fans ClubFacebook

In 2018 during the promotion of GoldAkshay declaredhe’s an actor-producer first and said: I once had 16 flops but I still had four movies (to be released). Not because I was a director’s actor (yes, you have to be) but because I was a producer’s actor. The producer is the one who invests money. One said, “It’s a two-hero movie. This guy is fine. He’s punctual, he does a good job and he’ll do action and everything.

He further added, I believe in long term thinking. I think you have to be the producer’s actor first, then the director’s actor.

Akshay also said he gave the same advice to Mouni Roy who was making his film debut with Gold about how people may overlook your hits or flops, but they always remember his approach to their work.

She (Mouni) asked me and I told her: ‘If you want to survive in this industry. Hits and flops will keep hitting you. The only thing that will get you going is the mark you make on yourself…once it comes into people’s minds, (nothing can stop you). I know a lot of producers who say ‘We should take her, she gets ready in five minutes whether it’s hair or makeup… Other times they complain that the heroine takes hours to get ready . It’s a very simple thing, but very effective. Even though you did it big and all, but that (poor work ethic) will cut you out in the long run.



@Dharma Productions

In another media interaction in 2017, Akshay said something similar about his work ethic. Recalling how his first director Pramod Chakraborty once advised him to be a producer’s actor and pay his own hotel bills.

He said, Mr. Pramod had tipped me to still pay my own hotel bills and still be the actor-producer. I remember those days when we didn’t have cell phones, whenever we went to the hotel during filming times, the first thing we did, as soon as we got settled in, was call our friends and relatives from our bedrooms. The poor producer invariably had to pay for the phone calls when he settled the hotel bills. I would like to pass on his advice to all the young people in the industry now, all your food and drink bills, and whatever else, they should always be paid for by you. So, always be an actor producer and you will go far.

At the other end of the spectrum is Govindawho was once the No. 1 box office star when Akshay was struggling with flops, but there were often reports of his lack of discipline and late hours at work keeping his co-stars, producers and directors waiting.

This could be the reason why nowadays he would have changed his ways but is still out of work.



@Govinda Instagram

In fact, in a recent podcast interviewalong with Maniesh Paul, Govinda was asked about these allegations and he said: When I was at the top for 14-15 years, when everything was going in my favor, no one raised these issues

But, that’s the problem, people would want to work with you because you’re successful, but for them to continue working with you even when you’re going through a bad phase, that’s when Akshay’s advice on people who remember your work ethic and discipline come into play. image.

Akshay may deliver a series of flops, but his discipline and ethics will ensure that he is never out of a job as we have seen throughout his career filled with ups and downs.

And that’s exactly what the younger generation of actors should and should learn from Akshay Kumar.