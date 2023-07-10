Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm their engagement | Entertainment
Logan Paul has confirmed his engagement.
It was reported earlier this week that YouTuber, 28, popped the question to Nina Agdal while vacationing in Lake Como in Italy, and now the couple have confirmed the happy news.
They shared identical Instagram posts featuring a number of photos from the proposal, including Logan on one knee and another kissing to celebrate the moment.
The photos were captioned: ‘Engaged to my best friend [ring emoji] (sic)”
Confirmation comes a few days later DailyMail.com revealed that the couple got engaged at the exclusive Passalacqua Hotel.
A source told the outlet that the couple, who celebrated their first anniversary on May 17, fell to their knees and kissed on the hotel’s outdoor patio after Nina accepted Logan’s proposal. .
However, the only problem at the time was that the engagement ring turned out to be the wrong size.
After Nina said yes, Logan allegedly called his 26-year-old brother Jake on speakerphone.
An eyewitness said he said: Brother, you have a sister.
The WWE wrestler reportedly hired a photographer, who was dressed as a waiter, to keep his plan a secret from Nina.
A witness said she was taken aback by the proposal and visibly surprised.
Logan captioned a series of Instagram snaps of the pair to mark their anniversary: A Very Special Year With My Danish Queen.
The model commented: The best year of my life.”
Logan and Nina first sparked romance rumors when fans spotted them having dinner together in New York City last summer.
They were pictured having dinner at Peak Restaurant at The Edge in Hudson Yards in Manhattan and Logan confirmed they were a social media post in December captioning a series of snaps of them together: Lucky me.
Nina dated Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and made her relationship with Logan Instagram-official just after New Year’s Eve.
She captioned a post of them: 2022, the beginning of you and me.
Logan previously dated former baseball star Jose Cansecos model’s daughter Josie Canseco, 26, while Nina has been linked to entrepreneur Ben Kaplan and Jack Brinkley-Cook.
