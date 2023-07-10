Entertainment
8 Bollywood movies that beautifully capture the magic of the monsoon
Films illustrating the love of monsoons
1. Wake Up Sid (2009)
If you’ve ever experienced the joy of jumping in puddles, this movie is for you. “Wake Up Sid” tells the story of Sid, a carefree young man who finds his purpose in life during the monsoon. As the raindrops fall, Sid’s life takes a refreshing turn and he discovers the importance of responsibility and love in the most unexpected way.
2.
In ‘Guru’, the monsoon becomes a metaphor for change and growth. On the bottom of
3.
Get ready for some spunk and spunk with ‘Chameli’. This unconventional monsoon film features the unlikely friendship between a prostitute named Chameli and a man stranded on a rainy night. As they seek shelter from the pouring rain, their encounter leads to unexpected conversations, laughter, and insight into life’s complexities. With the rain falling, their bond blossoms in the most unexpected way.
4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
When it comes to Bollywood and the monsoon, how can we forget the iconic “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”? This film takes us on a roller coaster of friendship, love and heartbreak. Rain becomes the ultimate cupid, bringing two souls together and setting the stage for emotional revelations. Besides, who can resist
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
5.
A romantic comedy, “Hum Tum” skillfully captures the mood of rainy days. The film follows the lives of Rhea and Karan and tells the story of their love through many interactions that occur throughout the monsoon. This film is a reminder that love can blossom in the midst of the most unexpected showers, with dancing in the rain and light conversation.
6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
Get your tissues ready because ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ is here to make you laugh, cry and fall in love. As the film takes us through a rollercoaster of emotions, the monsoon acts as a silent witness to the characters’ joys and sorrows. The rain becomes a metaphor for the unpredictability of life and love, creating a beautiful backdrop for the story to unfold, when
7. Life in a Subway (2007)
In the bustle of
8. Dil to Pagal Hai (1997)
Last but not least, “Dil To Pagal Hai” takes us on a whirlwind journey of friendship, love and destiny. This musical extravaganza by Koi Ladki Hai sprinkles monsoon magic throughout the film, heightening the emotions of the characters. Rain becomes a symbol of nostalgia, passion and the search for true love. So prepare to be enchanted by the dance sequences, melodious songs and, of course, monsoon romance.
