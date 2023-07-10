Jeffrey Carlson, groundbreaking trans actor on All My Children, dies at 48 KIRO 7 News Seattle





Actor Jeffrey Carlson, who starred as a transgender character in a breakthrough role on the soap opera All my children, would have died. He was 48 years old. >> Read more trending news News of the actors’ death was shared on Twitter by Time Out New York editor Adam Feldman, Deadline reported. It is not known when or where Carlson died. A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to peoples request for comment on Sunday. RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (revolutionary trans character Zoe in All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss. pic.twitter.com/ZdZdmlKtTP — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 9, 2023 Carlson appeared in 59 episodes of the afternoon soap, according to IMDb.com. He was originally chosen as a biologically born character named Zarf in August 2006, Deadline reported. He returned three months later as Zoe, a transgender woman, according to the entertainment news website. It was the first time a daytime series featured a transgender character, Weekly entertainment reported. Carlson, who was born in Long Beach, Calif., in 1975, graduated from the Juilliard School, the entertainment outlet reported. He also appeared on Broadway in The Goat or Who Is Sylvia? and taboo, according to Deadline. He also had a role in the 2005 comedy Hitch, People reported. In a Facebook post for Carlson, the Shakespeare Theater Company wrote that the actor has given some fine, nuanced performances over (his) career, which has taken him from TV and film to Broadway and, luckily for us, to STC. Last notable deaths: John Deyle, actor of Annie, Mr. Science on Late Night, dead at 68

