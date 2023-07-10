



Modis’ controversial policies have reverberated beyond the political sphere, making their presence felt at the heart of India’s Bollywood entertainment industry. As the country’s largest film industry, Bollywood has often been a reflection of the prevailing social and political climate. Over the years there has been a noticeable change in the narratives portrayed on the silver screen, with a notable increase in films that reflect the anti-Muslim sentiment allegedly fueled by Modis’ policies. This intersection between politics and cinema has sparked debate, sparked outrage, and intensified discussion about the impact of such portrayals on societal harmony. Also read: Disturbing effects of working from home on physical appearance

These cinematic efforts have fueled the fire of growing concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ alleged anti-Muslim policies. The release of films such as Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain) and The Kerala Story have drawn strong reactions from Muslim organizations, exacerbating the already fragile communal harmony in the country. The film Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain) was released in theaters on July 7 without a trailer starring Pawan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir. According to reports, the film explores an issue involving the manipulation of Muslim teenagers by leaders of terrorist organizations. These leaders seduce teens with promises of paradise and 72 hours commit acts of jihad against non-Muslims. Also Read: Why Bringing the Titanic to the Surface Isn’t an Easy Thing?

The dark comedy film follows two boys Hakim And Bilal, who are killed after carrying out a suicide attack at India Gate in Mumbai. They find themselves in purgatory, waiting to enter paradise. They are told they will be rewarded with 72 hourshowever, as they wait, they begin to have doubts about the existence of the afterlife, eventually meeting a horrific fate. The film was released in English and 10 other Indian languages, Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. Also Read: Can Dogs Really Communicate With Spirits?

The Kerala Story, another film released this year, has been criticized for its depiction of veiled Muslim women. Critics argued that it unfairly portrayed the Muslim community, contributing to the marginalization of Muslim women in Indian society. The film’s release reignited debates around cultural sensitivity and religious tolerance, drawing attention to the complex relationship between Bollywood and its social responsibility. While these films have come under intense scrutiny, they are not isolated incidents. Over the past five years, Bollywood has seen the release of more than 60 films that spread anti-Muslim sentiments or misrepresent Islamic beliefs.

