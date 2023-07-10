A boring sight: Expectations for PVR Inox’s T1FY24 outcome are low





In a grim forecast for investors, PVR Inox’s Q1FY24 (March quarter) earnings are set to disappoint due to continued weakness in Bollywood film performances. According to a report by Prabhudas Lilladher, domestic box office receipts for Bollywood productions, including Hindi-dubbed films, saw a 20% sequential decline in the first quarter of FY24 and a 28% decline in year-on-year (YoY). We expect PVR-Inox to record footfall of 33 million with a pre-Ind-AS Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin of 5.8%. Given the weak performance in 1QFY24, we have reduced our pre-IND AS Ebitda estimates by 9%/8% for FY24E/FY25E,” Prabhudas Lilladher said in the report. While The history of Kerala generated impressive collections, high-profile releases like Someone’s brother, someone’s life And Adipurush failed to generate significant revenue, which put additional pressure on the industry. Nuvama Research expects the overall performance for the quarter to be below industry expectations, due to factors including delayed releases such as A bag And Maidan. We expect ATP and SPH to improve year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter to Rs245 and Rs125, respectively, due to good Hollywood and regional films, which have usually also high food and drink expenses. be around 92 crores, the report added. However, things are looking good for Q2FY24 as the Bollywood and Hollywood release schedule looks promising, with movies like Bridge-2, Oh my god-2, jawan, Dream Girl-2, MI-Dead ReckoningAnd Oppenheimer ready to debut. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ received a good response with Collected 38.5 crore in its opening weekend but needs to see some progress. Additionally, regional and Hollywood films (Carry on Jatta (Punjabi); Baipan Bhari Deva (Marathi); Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One (English); Oppenheimer (English); Rocky aur rani ki prem kahani (Hindi) are expected to perform well in July. We expect the gap to narrow significantly (compared to pre-covid) for Hollywood movie collections going forward,” the Nuvama report added. Know your inner investor

Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take a test Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Updated: July 10, 2023, 11:12 a.m. IST

