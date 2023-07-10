Wear your monsoon fashion like Bollywood





Wondering how to make sure the rain doesn’t wash out your style? Namrata Thakker give us some hints of these starry celebs and you won’t be disappointed with your fashion game this season. Photo: Courtesy of Kriti Sanon/Instagram critical i say matches her shoes to her jumpsuit and also fixates on a cute smile. Photo: Courtesy of Kareena Kapoor/Instagram Kareena Kapoor makes her whites brighter with a touch of neon. Photo: Courtesy of Sara Ali Khan/Instagram “It’s in the jeans”, says Sarah Ali Khan and we agree! Whether it’s summer, winter or monsoon, good jeans are always in style. Photography: Courtesy of Shweta Tripathi/Instagram Shweta TripathiThe little black dress from is perfect for this season. It’s chic, seductive yet easy to wear. And a bohemian choker will add a bit of punch to your overall outfit. Photo: Courtesy of Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram Experimenting with prints is the best way to brighten up a dull day and Fatima Sana Cheikh knows it well. Photo: Courtesy of Tara Sutaria/Instagram Going out on a coffee date? Wear a nice little hat like Tara Sutaria to make a style statement and your dry hair will thank you. Photo: Courtesy of Hina Khan/Instagram Denim shorts are the perfect solution if you want to enjoy the rain without worrying about getting your clothes messy. Hina Khan looks puffy in her distressed denim shorts, paired with a printed top and a pair of sunglasses. Photo: Courtesy of Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram Aditi Rao Hydari shows us how red lips can brighten up your look in no time. Photo: Courtesy of Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram do not forget Sidharth MalhotraAdvice from: Bring your brightest umbrella!

