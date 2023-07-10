Karan Johar announces his next project with Vicky Kaushal

Bombay: Filmmaker Karan Johar is collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for his next project. He took to his instagram handle to make an announcement about it.

He wrote in the caption: “A film that is exceptionally close to my heart for various reasons. @bindraamritpal (the producer and my family) has not only become such a force of content and talent, but I’m proud of how he’s created such a warm and creative company. A company that puts goodwill above commercialism. @anandntiwari, his partner and director of our film is the funniest guy in town with a heart of gold! His film reflects both in absolute abundance.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with @vickykaushal09, whom I not only admire immensely as an artist, but also as a dignified and strong human being! I can’t wait to direct him one more day. We got together so much fun in Lust Stories!!! @ammyvirk is a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure! Love him and his aura and vibe! And my darling @tripti_dimri who is in a commercial avatar for the first times. Her beauty and presence made her better with every beat of the movie! She’s so tough!”

“@apoorva1972 and I are blessed to make several films with @leomediacollective. Bahut sari picturein baaki hai mere doston. I can’t wait to announce the title of this riot from a heart-pounding artist! Sincere gratitude to our team and to our family at @primevideoin for being the most amazing studio and collaborators on this film.watch this space for [email protected] @saregama_official,” he added.

Vicky Kaushal also replied, “Bohot saare pyaar aur bohot saare entertainment ke saath, aa rahe hain hum. See you on the big screen on February 23, 2024! Watch this space for more

Karan’s return to the director’s chair after more than six years with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, the film is set to hit theaters on July 28.