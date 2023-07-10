When the windows started rattling unexpectedly, I jumped out of bed and ran to close it. A few drops of water hit my arms as I reached out to grab the handle. As a result, my attention shifted to the rainy view outside the shaking patio doors. Looking down from the sky, I saw a new world with greener leaves, falling raindrops, and a couple dancing in the rain on the road. Singing, dancing in the streets filled with water, holding hands and smiling from ear to ear.

It made me think of my partner, who wasn’t present, so I turned around and called his name. Without closing the window, I went to the kitchen, where I heard him talking, and when I got there, I saw him getting ready. wrap and chai. Just like adrak chai and besan ke pakode perfume touched my nose, I ran to kiss it.



I hugged him tight and thought about how I had managed to get so lucky, and suddenly the sound of the window broke my stupor and I jumped out of bed. ” Who is lucky ? whispered the universe in my dreams.

Unlike the dreamy Bollywood rainy days I imagined, the rain in my part of the world has its own unique and weird characteristics.

It is so unfair! Seductive rain dance steps during traffic jam like Sushmita Sen, who looked stunning wearing matching sarees and blouses in Hand Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Neither I nor any of my friends could ever be Shraddha Kapoor, who magically takes a step every time it rains half girlfriend. But that’s not all. Why doesn’t God understand that I too deserve someone who can snack on hot wrap with me in the monsoon, just like Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani? Even less a lover; can’t I even think of having a lover and dancing in the rain like Kajol and Shahid Kapoor did in DDLJ And Jab we met, respectively? Is it too much to ask?

When Bollywood rain fantasies meet monsoon realities

The reality is a far cry from the glamorous portrayals seen in Bollywood films. Let’s talk about clothes. You just can’t wear those sleek, flowy outfits like the characters in the movie do because, let’s face it, they’ll be ruined as soon as you step outside. Even if you manage to wear something pretty, you’ll have to cover it up with practical raincoats or waterproof jackets that may not be the most fashionable or flattering. And then there is the hair.

Unlike the perfectly styled locks of on-screen actors, no matter how hard we try to style it, it ends up looking like a messy nest.

And let’s not even start the makeup. While these movie characters seem to have flawless faces even in the rain, the reality is streaky mascara and smudged eyeliner, right? So it’s best to skip this discussion, just like you skip your long nighttime skincare routine these days, because discussing it would make this article as long as a seven-page thesis.

This is not the end; the reality of the monsoon where I live is, in a word, bizarre. Because where I live, if it continues to rain for more than half an hour, the city is flooded. And if it rains continuously for a whole day, my town turns into an isolated island. It’s filled with challenges and inconveniences, making it hard to embrace and fully enjoy the rain like the characters on the big screen. Oh, life! The clash between Bollywood’s dreamy monsoons and real rain is an unexpected plot twist. I can never find romance in the rain in the city I live in, and nothing seems to make me love it less.

It’s my way of expressing my monsoon expectations versus reality, like those rants you often see on Instagram reels these days. Let me know if you have anything else to add to the list or authentic and heartwarming monsoon stories that in my 22 years I have yet to come across. Your stories just might make me hate the rain a little less.

