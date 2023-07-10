Shahid Kapoor recalls being struck off as a leading man because he didn’t have enough ‘mardaangi’, he was told, ‘Tera kuch nahi hone wala’





Actor Shahid Kapoor looks back at the limitations he had to overcome in the early years of his career, when there wasn’t much room to experiment. In an interview, Shahid said he was written off as a leading man despite his successful debut because the producers couldn’t imagine who to choose opposite him. In a midday interview, Shahid said that due to his boyish looks, which served him well in romantic comedies, producers had difficulty finding suitable female actors to play opposite him, as they all looked much older. He said that at that time he would take whatever comes his way, and that he tells his half-brother Ishaan Khatter that it is much easier now. He said, “Often they said, ‘Teri photo toh chal gayi hai, by tujhe kis heroine ke saath cast karein (Your film worked, but in front of whom are you thrown)? And they named three-four big stars and said: ‘Tu toh bachcha lagega inke saamne, tere andar mardaangi nahi aayi hai abhi, massy hero chahiye (You’ll look like a kid next to them, you’re not manly enough, we need a massive hero). I had to choose from whatever people were willing to offer me, even if I was a successful actor, because the content that was written at the time was made for older actors. Shahid continued, “Hrithik came two years before me, then Vivek came. So I remember the year I debuted, they said to me, ‘Tera toh kuch nahi hone wala hai, industry kyunki 5 saal mein sirf ek hero ko accept karti hai, aur abhi industry ne 3 saal mein do ko accept kar liya hai, tera toh luck hi nahi hai (You have no chance of succeeding, because the industry only accepts one new hero every five years, and now it’s accepted two in three years). I was listening to all this and going to see the producers, who said we couldn’t choose someone in front of you. Shahid debuted with Ishq Vishk in 2003. In his autobiography Khullam Khulla, the late actor Rishi Kapoor wrote that he forbade his son Ranbir Kapoor of his beginnings as an actor before he was 26 years old, exactly for these reasons. “Any actor who begins his career at a very young age encounters this difficulty. Shahid Kapoor and Imran Khan also struggled to pair with a suitable lead actress. This is one of the reasons I made Ranbir wait until he was 26 before starring in his first film, he wrote.

