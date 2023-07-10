Huma Qureshi says she was “lost, insecure” after Gangs of Wasseypur; reveals was paid Rs 75,000 for the film





Actress Huma Qureshi says she made her dream film debut with Anurag Kashyap’s two-part gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur, which changed her world but also left her ‘lost’ after its release in 2012. The critically acclaimed films, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, brought widespread fame to Huma and made him a star to watch. In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, Huma opened up about her film debut and the challenges that followed. She said: “I had my first successful brush quite early. Maybe it was just this excitement of getting out of the house and being (an actor) and then Gangs of Wasseypur happened. In 2010 I moved to Mumbai and in 2012 the movie was released and it became a big hit in India. My world just exploded. It was a film where they paid me around Rs 75,000, that’s all… I work with them (Viacom 18) now, they are my producers. But it was my first film and it was not a fancy thing. There were no five star hotels, sinking vans or an army of people (following you). It was like a group of people who went to Varanasi for three months, shot and came back. No one had the faintest idea what was going on. So when he came out, I was like, ‘Wow! Am I the main role in the movie? My face is on the palisade?! Should I have been paid more for this? Is that how movies are made? Huma Qureshi said that Gangs of Wasseypur was a “special experience” and a film that really changed her life because after that “I was lost”. Huma said she didn’t know “what was going on” when the film was released and became a huge hit. “Because for me, coming to Mumbai, meeting people, doing auditions, getting a movie happened pretty quickly and I had no game plan after that. I was lost in choice. I was working all the time it was never a problem but i was lost in myself like finding my own voice, finding myself, who i was, what kind of movies i like to do, what i don’t didn’t like to do. “I wasn’t sure about everything, about myself, how I looked at the work that was going on. Maybe I don’t know why I don’t do the movies that other people do. I don’t I had no one to talk to. I had a younger brother in the movie business, who was also trying to get through this. There was a shoulder to cry on, but really no one to help you navigate this situation. But I never thought about giving up,” she added. Huma Qureshi is currently starring in the ZEE5 film Tarla, in which she is seen playing cooking queen, food writer, chef, cookbook author and cooking show host Tarla Dalal.

