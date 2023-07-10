Daily horoscope for July 10, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Monday July 10, 2023 Birthday today (07/10/23). Share, connect and collaborate this year. Faithful investigation reveals the full story. Family fun fills your home with laughter this fall, before winter social transitions require adjustment. Tackle spring cleaning and home repair projects this spring, for professional blooming. With friends, you are unbeatable. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is an 8. Your labors are yielding results, with Mars entering Virgo for two months. Train and exercise to build strength, endurance and skills. Your work is energized. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a 7 For nearly eight weeks, with Mars in Virgo, creative pursuits have been flourishing. Put your actions where your heart is. Follow love, passion, beauty and romance. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is an 8 Fix your place over the next few months, with Mars in Virgo. Physically move things. The action obtains satisfactory results. Clean, sort and organize. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Powerful 7 communications go viral today, with Mars in Virgo for two months. Immerse yourself in a fascinating story. Study, research and collect data. Network and share. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 9 Developing and developing new sources of income. Money-making ventures seem energized by Mars in Virgo over the next two months. Explore fascinating and profitable possibilities. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today, 9 Passion projects take center stage, with Mars in Virgo. You are pushed into action for two months. Develop an exciting possibility. Take charge and shine. Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) Today is a 7 Begin a contemplative phase. Clean, sort and organize for two months, with Mars in Virgo. Process the past by clearing space for what lies ahead. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is a 9 jump in action. Share efforts for a common cause. Team efforts are supercharged, with Mars in Virgo for two months. Together, anything is possible. Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Today is an 8 Step forward boldly. Especially over almost eight weeks, with Mars in Virgo, your career can advance towards your passions. Energize an exciting professional project. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Today is an 8 Discover new frontiers. Educational exploration awaits you for about two months, with Mars in Virgo. Expand your horizons. Broaden your understanding. Explore the possibilities. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is an 8 Develop a strategy to increase the financial strength of the family. With Mars in Virgo, review and organize. Review and revise your budget. Gather for a lucrative prize. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is an 8 Work together for a common goal. Coordinate your actions for greater impact. In two months, with Mars in Virgo, the partnership blossoms. Connect on a deeper level. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

