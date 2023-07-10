Jeffrey Carlson, actor who played groundbreaking trans character on All My Children, dies aged 48 | Television





Jeffrey Carlson, the actor who played groundbreaking transgender character Zoe on daytime soap opera All My Children, has died aged 48. Her death was reported by her friend and Shakespeare Theater Company actress Susan Hart, who played Gertrude opposite Carlsons Hamlet. She said Carlson died on July 6 and was just devastated. No cause of death was given. Carlson, who was born in California in 1975, was reportedly named after All My Children character Jeff Martin because his mother was a fan of the show. He would go on to appear in over 50 episodes of the soap, beginning in 2006. Carlson first appeared on the show as a British rockstar called Zarf, but was called back months later when the writers decided to reintroduce the character as a transgender woman. Zoes’ gender transition was shown in detail, including meeting with an endocrinologist, joining a transgender support group, and coming out to her parents. While there had been few small roles for transgender characters on American television at the time, Zoe was the first such recurring character on a daytime soap opera. Its introduction was controversial: in 2006, the LA Times reported that Zoes’ upcoming transition sparked a heated debate on fan message boards and that if the soap opera’s audiences had grown accustomed to the gay characters, tackling the first transgender coming out on network television might be risky for a soap opera at a time when daytime dramas are suffering severe viewership erosion. But Zoe was meant to spark a conversation, Carlson said People magazine a year later. Members of the transgender community chat with regular posters on the All My Children chat rooms, he added. I received a letter from an 11 year old girl. He said it’s cool that you are going to be a girl. Then we will have things in common. All My Children ran for over 10,000 episodes from 1970 to 2011 on the American network ABC. Carlson also performed on Broadway, playing Billy in Edward Albees The Goat or Who Is Sylvia? and Marilyn in Taboo. He also had small roles in films, including the 2005 Will Smith comedy Hitch. Adam Feldman, editor of the Time Out New York Theater describes Carlson on Twitter as a nervous exposed star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss, it was clear he was something special. Co-star of All My Children by Carlsons Eden Riegel wrote: Devastated beyond measure to learn of the passing of the handsome and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel lucky to have called this kind soul a friend and to see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon an unimaginable loss. I love you, Jeffrey. Stay friend. The Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington D.C. recalled his memorable performances in Lorenzaccio in 2005, Hamlet in 2007, Free for All in 2008, and Romeo and Juliet in 2016. The company cited Hamlet in their tribute: Good night, sweet prince, and may the flights of angels sing to you for your rest.

