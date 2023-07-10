HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES – Fan Filmed Video From All Over Berlin Show Streaming





On June 28, Hollywood Vampires – starring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen – performed at the Zitadelle Spandau in Berlin, Germany. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below. The group is completed by Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson. The setlist was as follows: “I want my now”

“Raise the Dead”

“I’m Eighteen” (Alice Cooper)

“Five Against One / Break On Through (To the Other Side)” (The Doors)

“The Boogieman Surprise”

“My Dead Drunk Friends”

“You can’t put your arms around a memory” (Johnny Thunders)

“Baba O’Riley” (The Who)

“Who’s Laughing Now”

“People Who Died” (The Jim Carroll Band)

“The Jack (AC/DC)

“As Bad as I Am”

“Hero” (David Bowie)

– Jeff Beck Tribute – (Instrumental)

“Fear of Bright Light” (Aerosmith)

“The Show of Death and Resurrection” (Killing Joke)

“Walk Over Here” (Aerosmith)

“The Train Kept Rolling” (Tiny Bradshaw) Bis:

“School’s Out” (Alice Cooper) PEOPLE exclusively reported that Johnny Depp celebrated his “intimate” birthday with his bandmates last month. The Oscar nominee, who turned 60 on June 9, marked the occasion by dining with his Hollywood Vampire cohorts Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen during a tour stop in Istanbul, Turkey, said a source at PEOPLE. “There was no big party. No takeoff. He celebrated his birthday in Istanbul. He had dinner with his bandmates,” the source said. “It was an intimate dinner in Istanbul, where they were playing. The source adds that Depp is “really prioritizing his health in this phase of his life.” “He’s 60. He’s on tour. He’s making a movie. He can’t do what he was doing at 20,” the source said. “He takes care of himself. Everything in moderation.” “He’s older. He’s still working. It doesn’t make sense to party anymore,” the source adds. “It’s a different scene. He’s really busy. Read more on PEOPLE.com. In 2015, Hollywood Vampires performed their biggest and most legendary concert in front of over 100,000 fans. Rock In Rio is not only one of the most famous festivals, but also the origin of the Hollywood Vampires’ first live album. Live in Rio is now available on CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be ordered here. List of Live In Rio tracks: “Raise the Dead”

“My Generation”

“I have a line on you”

“Cold Turkey”

“Five to One / Break On”

“Through (The Other Side)”

“Manic Depression”

“7 and 7 is”

“Full of Love”

“Jeepster”

“I am a boy”

“School is over”

“Billion Dollar Babies”

“A-Rollin’ Guarded Train”

“Brown sugar” Video “Raise The Dead”: Video “manic depression”: Video “My Generation”: Video “I have a line on you”:

