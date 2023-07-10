Bittersweet, But Successful Ludrock Final Render | Ludington Daily News





Around 5,000 people attended Ludrock’s latest emotional edition this weekend at Ludington’s Waterfront Park. The feeling at the end of the festival on Sunday was very bittersweet. Many board members, attendees, and performers felt the feeling and emotion of Ludrock’s final rendition. Ed Santarelli started the festival over 10 years ago. He called this version of Ludrock the best ever. That community just stepped it up, Santarelli said. All good humans. No words could ever describe this. The artists were mostly local artists, but some came from a bit further afield. One of them was The Briar Payne Band, from Baldwin. Someone from Baldwin High School saw them perform and wanted to get them into the festival, so they contacted Santarelli and they were able to book them. We were very happy to play here today, said vocalist and guitarist Briar Payne. The band formed in 2021 at the Blessing of the Bikes event in Baldwin. Payne said it was something that just kept growing over time. We were originally a foursome, but this group was like a monster because they kept growing heads, he said. The band has two drummers, which the band says is necessary for the band’s chemistry and sound. (The beaters) are a bunch of goofs, Payne said. It’s like watching monkeys fight over a banana, added keyboardist Max Payne. Sometimes the band comes together in this wonderful event that you can’t have with just one drummer, Briar said. Although this is Ludrock’s last performance, many people attended the event for the first time. John Burns of Ludington enjoyed the variety of artists and genres. I liked RPM, and that metal (Bog Wizard) after, Burns said. The environment and the atmosphere were exceptional. Jim Kubiak, also from Ludington, had similar sentiments. It’s good to see a lot of variety and a good mix of everything and stuff like that,” Kubiak said. People were a little disappointed that it was the last. Burns said he hoped someone would pick it up. I hope it won’t stop, he said. Someone has to pick it up. To cap off the festival on Sunday, Santarelli and artist Nick Veine invited everyone onto the stage to sing Come Together, which perfectly embodies what Santarelli wants Ludrock’s legacy to be. Music and friends, he says. Music has always been the vehicle to get where we wanted to go. And he certainly traveled a lot and made that possible.

