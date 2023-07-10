Hollywood’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise won’t bow to woke ideology: experts

Tom Cruise has been a household name for decades with an incredible number of blockbuster movies on his resume.

From “Top Gun” to “Mission: Impossible,” and “Interview with the Vampire” to “Jerry Maguire,” Cruise has established himself as one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

Last summer, Cruise topped the box office with ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, and his new movie ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One’ is set to be released. a huge success when it premiered in theaters this week.

Fox News Digital spoke to industry insiders about how it’s managed to maintain its appeal for 40-plus years.

According to Kathy Fielder, CEO of Thrive, Cruise is so popular because, “He’s familiar and you know what you’re going to get from watching his movies. They’ll be entertaining and action-packed. With a big budget and a nice love interest .”

She also commented on Cruise’s penchant for starring in summer blockbusters, saying, “Tom Cruise owns the summer because he established himself as an A-list star early on and has always starred in films that reiterate that stardom. Any movie he signs up for is an instant blockbuster, evident through his success with Top Gun. He’s got the it factor that America loves to watch.”

Fielder, whose company does marketing and branding, among other things, added, “He maintains his popularity with his established franchises that are still creating blockbuster movies, not to mention his ability to make his own. stunts and always look good while he does them.”

Cruise’s stunt work is still a big part of the conversation surrounding his work at 61, the star continues to perform even the most dangerous stunts.

In a video shared on Paramount Pictures’ YouTube channel, one of his upcoming stunts in the latest episode of “Mission: Impossible” was described in detail: Cruise’s character rides a motorcycle off a cliff and plummets before escaping with a parachute.

Prior to filming, Cruise took a year to master different skills that would allow him to pass stunt motocross lessons, skydiving lessons and general strength training were his focus.

Paramount’s video says he attempted this particular stunt multiple times, eventually doing 13,000 motorcycle jumps and 500 parachute jumps.

This is just one example of the crazy stunts he has pulled off. Others in the “Mission: Impossible” series involve riding outside in a flying plane, scaling the tallest building in the world, and free-climbing a cliff while denying a safety net.

Doug Eldridge, one of the founders of PR firm Achilles, explained Cruise’s daring streak.

“The recent meme where he shows famous actors and their stunt doubles and then you come to the place where his Tom Cruise and that’s the only setting where there’s only one person in many ways, that’s is why Americans love Cruise,” he explained to Fox Digital News.

“He’s certainly had his share of scandal from his role in Scientology to the Oprah couch-jumping incident, but Cruise stayed on point and always kept the bottom line, the bottom line: telling a story. story, keep it entertaining and meet your audience where they are.”

When asked his opinion on what made Cruise so popular, Eldridge suggested, “His films tick three key boxes: action, ability and aspiration. His blockbusters set the pattern for blockbuster action films. His dramatic roles showcase his often overlooked depth of acting ability, his characters often toy with our ambitious vision of our ideal selves.

“‘Top Gun.’ Jerry Maguire. Rain Man. Mission Impossible(s). Born July 4th. The Last Samurai. Vanilla Sky.” Collateral. His catalog is as deep as it is diverse, but he has never downplayed or dumbfounded his roles for American audiences. “

Action, Romance, Horror, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Drama Cruise has worked in all of these genres and more, and he has excelled in all of them.

Cruise doesn’t work as much in the romance genre, but he did star in the classic “Jerry Maguire,” which grossed around $273 million, not bad for a movie with a $50 million budget.

His most iconic horror film is undoubtedly “Interview with the Vampire”, a film based on a book by Anne Rice in which he plays a conceited and murderous vampire named Lestat. Although Rice expressed her disapproval of Cruise’s casting, she quickly changed her mind after seeing his performance.

Viewers agreed that the film earned nearly $223.7 million.

Although he hasn’t had too many adventures in the sci-fi genre, he starred in 2013’s hugely successful “Oblivion,” a film that has been dubbed his most underrated blockbuster. It’s rarely mentioned in discussions of his long career, but has grossed $286.1 million at the box office.

Cruise’s films regularly attract huge audiences and his films have grossed billions of dollars over the years.

Eldridge’s take on his incredible star power is simple, he stays true to himself.

“Cruise knows its audience, stays true to its formula, and has never bowed to studio pressure or the rapid encroachment of woke ideology,” he explained. “It’s a chicken or egg question whether Hollywood sets the trends or just follows them, but regardless of the order, Cruise always walks at his own pace and it pays off at the box office.”

He went on to describe examples of other stars appearing to bow to outside pressure, saying, “From John Cenas fumbling for an apology in Mandarin (following an innocuous comment regarding Taiwan), to the controversial decision to remove the iconic planting of the American flag to Ryan Goslings First Man because the director did not consider the moon landing an American achievement.”

“At a time when there are more Ukrainian flags than American flags on DC-area porches and Hollywood self-censoring (and even erasing history when leaders work to avoid offending the Chinese market), Cruise has always kept American audiences in mind when making films, developing characters, and appealing to the central tenets of good storytelling.”