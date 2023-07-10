Greta Gerwig on ‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer’ and Margot Robbie’s Foot – The Hollywood Reporter

After a world tour of fan events, Barbie finally debuted at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, on a pink carpet that had been transformed into an actual Barbie Land.

Greta Gerwig – who directed and co-wrote (along with partner Noah Baumbach, who skipped the event due to the writers’ strike) the film – has looked back on its origin, with a script that star Margot Robbie said when first read it was sure would never happen.

“We wrote it at such a precise time, in the middle of the lockdown and everything, and I was like, I don’t even know if there are going to be movies again, but if there are , let’s write the most outrageous, anarchic, hilarious thing,” she said. The Hollywood Reporter. “Let the imagination come out with a bang. It’s something that I decided to do once the script was written and it really felt like I just wanted to do this one, that was the one. So I was like we can’t do it, that’s fine, but I hope they let us.

Gerwig also weighed in on the viral response to Robbie’s Barbie foot, which stays arched when he comes off his heels – and when his feet suddenly go flat, something is wrong in Barbie Land.

Saying she didn’t expect the reaction at all, the director added: “I always thought of the arched foot as a bat signal, but everyone was like ‘I heard the bat signal, I answered the call! ”

Issa Rae, who plays President Barbie, joked, “Thank goodness they didn’t take my shoe off in the movie because the arch wouldn’t be so graceful. I was surprised, I said to myself: ‘Margot, was that your foot?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah.’ The confidence you must have in that says it all. All you need to know about her is the fact that she has her own effortless arched foot in this movie. And it’s already an iconic foot. I would have always been there if it was me, they would have said, ‘Okay, take 230, please make it right.’ I am a girl with flat feet.

Gerwig also addressed the Barbie against. Oppenheimer rivalry that has grown, as the two films both feature superstar actors and hit theaters on July 21.

“It’s all love – double it, double it twice,” she said of the two movies. “I think you have to see what the experience is, Barbie SO Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer SO Barbie. I think you have to do all the trips.

Rae added that she thinks the competition between films “is hilarious; I love that there is solidarity where people have tried to pit us against each other, but now it’s become like a dual function situation. Obviously we have to see Oppenheimer first, then cleanse your palate with Barbie.”

She explained to go with Barbie second, that Christopher Nolan’s film talks about “an atomic bomb, people are going to die. I want to finish my weekend, I want to have mimosas and drinks and cocktails afterwards BarbieI don’t want to sulk,” teasing, “It’s just my plan, as long as you see Barbie I do not care.”

Among the film’s many Easter eggs, Robbie spoke of his favorites: “There’s a moment when Ruth Handler, who created Barbie, and the Barbie I play meet, and when she hands him a cup of tea, our hands touch like Michelangelo – it’s a biblical reference but Greta brought it in. The star also spends a lot of time on rollerblades once she gets to the real world, like America Ferrera , who shares those scenes with Robbie, joked about skating, “I was like, Why are you so good at this? And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, you played Tonya Harding, I get it.'”

Ferrera also reflected on seeing the sets of Barbie Land for the first time, even saying as someone who didn’t play with Barbies, “It just evoked a deeper childhood nostalgia for the imagination, the game and beauty and i just got emotional i started crying.the world Greta created is just amazing.she is such a visionary.

Simu Liu, who plays one of the Kens, adds, “It’s kind of like a perpetual sunset at Barbie Land, it’s always golden hour; it’s a bit like a Chloe Zhao movie, the sun always hits the right angle. Lots of pink, probably more pink than I’ve ever seen in my life. Liu also takes on Ryan Gosling’s Ken in the film, teasing, “Oh, we’re fighting. It’s a delicious dynamic to play, especially for two Canadians who are supposed to be very polite by nature. I think we had to channel our inner American a bit, a little whim. But I’m really excited for people to see the relationship unfold.

Barbie hits theaters July 21.