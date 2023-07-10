‘Barbie’ Co-Writer Noah Baumbach Skips World Premiere on WGA Strike





In a display of pink visible from space, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” held its lush world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Shrine Auditorum, located right in the middle of the USC campus, was doused in blushing, bashful colors for the planned release of Warner Bros. (as in, security guards wore pink polo shirts), which attracted film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. A notable absence was Noah Baumbach, the film’s co-writer and Gerwig’s partner. “My co-writer and co-creator, my romantic and artistic partner, Noah Baumbach is not here. He is a passionate supporter of the fight for the Writers Guild of America,” Gerwig said. “She’s a Barbie girl. Nothing in ‘Barbie’ happened without him, and nothing in Hollywood happens without the writers. The shrine, once the site of the annual Oscars, was filled with Gerwig’s cast of dolls, humans and other brand enthusiasts like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Trixie Mattel and, in a surprise carpet appearance red, rapper Nicki Minaj, who appears on the “Barbie” soundtrack. Even the free popcorn has been revamped into cotton candy. Cast members Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, and Michael Cera showed up for the festivities. CAA’s Bryan Lourd, prolific creator JJ Abrams, Amazon Studios head of film, streaming and theater Courtenay Valenti, producer Lawrence Bender and Focus Features head of distribution Lisa Bunnell were also in attendance. The Warner Bros team. was naturally represented by its radiant cinema directors Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, in addition to their theatrical distribution manager Jeff Goldstein. The excitement was palpable in the auditorium on Sunday, perhaps thanks to the collective relief felt by Warner Bros. filmmakers, actors and brass. The premiere date was in the crosshairs of the impending Screen Actors Guild strike. If SAG management hadn’t extended the deadline for contract talks with Hollywood producers to July 12, tonight’s pink carpet would still be bound in plastic and sweating in the back of a truck. Teamsters. The buzz surrounding the film has been deafening, thanks to one of the most robust marketing campaigns Hollywood has seen in recent memory. The doll’s signature pink palette has been seen in ties like an HGTV reality competition series, consumer products like special editions of the X-Box game console, retail collaborations with Bloomingdale’s and Forever 21, and even international food stunts like signature donuts at Krispy Kreme. . Airbnb has built its own dream home in Malibu and is renting it out to the public. Gerwig’s film is aiming for a debut of over $80 million when it finally hits North American theaters on July 21, before rolling out worldwide. The film faces two strong contenders, including Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1’. The latter will be in its second week of release when Barbie stops at the cineplexes in her convertible.

