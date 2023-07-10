



MSNBC An MSNBC panel had strong words for Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis over the weekend with a guest going so far as Americas stunt double Karen. As the charismatic wife of an apparently uncharismatic presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, Casey has become a national figure thanks to her attempts to soften her husband’s radical far-right campaign. But those attempts cannot change the basis of hatred upon which the couples’ shared political project rests, according to former Republican Representative David Jolly, who represented DeSantis’ home state of Florida from 2014 to 2017. For some, she’s becoming the best side of Florida’s angry governor, Jolly said on MSNBC The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart. For many others, she becomes Americas Karen. He went on to say that DeSantis’ zero-sum scorched earth culture war campaign is a lost message and that no charisma can compensate for the lack of a positive message from couples about the future of the country they would like to govern. She’s a more effective messenger than Ron DeSantis, but if all she’s doing is amplifying her husband’s messages, she’s really just clarifying his weaknesses, Jolly added. It doesn’t matter if it’s presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine loses. The label elicited a round of laughs from panelist and curator expert Tara Setmayer, as well as host Jonathan Capehart. Tara, I think Davids beat you for blowing my mind during a segment, Capehart joked, adding: Americas Karen, hoo boy. For his part, Setmayer continued on the subject by calling Casey DeSantis a wannabe Serena Waterford, in reference to the antagonist from Margaret Atwoods’ dystopian novel. The Handmaids Tale. She needs to stop measuring curtains in the White House and let go of this belief that she’s Jackie. [Onassis] reincarnated, Setmayer added. Keep an eye out for her, she’s a cunning figure. Learn more about The Daily Beast. Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now. Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/msnbc-panel-declares-casey-desantis-001116908.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

