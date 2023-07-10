Adam Jensen Actor Says No One Called About New Deus Ex





The actor who plays Adam Jensen from Deus Ex says he hasn’t been asked to reprise his role yet. Elias Toufexis, who played protagonist Jensen in Eidos Montreals Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, took to Twitter to answer a question asking if he was working on a new game in the series. Yeah, as happy as I am to be busy, I’d like to be even busier on a new Deus Ex. I’m not under any NDA for Deus Ex because no one has called me about it. Really. Yeah, as happy as I am to be busy, I wish I was even busier on a new Deus Ex.

I am not under any NDA for Deus Ex as no one has called me about it. Really. https://t.co/eup2dSst1r (@EliasToufexis) July 8, 2023 Toufexis’ tweet saddened fans of the series, which remained unfinished after 2016’s Mankind Divided ended on a cliffhanger. In November, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier tweeted say that a new Deus Ex was in the works at Eidos Montreal, although it is still in the “very, very early” stages of development. Struggling Embracer Group acquired Eidos Montreal in May last year, when it bought Square Enix’s western studios and associated intellectual properties for just $300 million. The sale, which is expected to close by September of this year, means Embracer owns Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, as well as IPs such as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain. It’s entirely possible Eidos Montreal intends to continue Adam Jensens’ story with Elias Toufexis reprising the role, but isn’t far enough into the project yet to seal a deal. Maybe Eidos Montreal has decided to go in a new direction with a new protagonist. Or maybe this new Deus Ex has been canceled entirely. Last month, Embracer announced plans to close studios, cancel games and lay off staff just weeks after a failed $2 billion contract. In an open letter to the company’s 17,000 employees, CEO Lars Wingefors said Embracer would cut expenses across the board, reduce third-party publishing, place more emphasis on internal intellectual property, and increase the external funding of big budget games. Embracer is known as a massive games holding company that has gobbled up developers, publishers, and properties for the past decade. His empire includes companies such as THQ Nordic, Plaion, Saber Interactive, Gearbox, Middle-earth Enterprises, Dark Horse Media, Coffee Stain, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, Asmodee, Amplifier, Deep Silver and many more. Embracer games slated for release next year include Remnant 2, Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, Payday 3, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Arizona Sunshine 2, Alone in the Dark, Homeworld 3, and more. In December, Amazon Games has signed an agreement with Embracer-owned Crystal Dynamics to support the development and publishing of the upcoming mainline Tomb Raider game. made in Unreal Engine 5. Crystal dynamics insisted that his Tomb Raider project and the development of the contract he is doing on Perfect Dark for Microsoft studio The Initiative have not been impacted by the Embracer restructuring. Check out IGN’s investigation into Xbox’s Perfect Dark reboot to find out what’s taking so long. Wesley is the UK News Editor for IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].

