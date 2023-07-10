Entertainment
Hollywood couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco secretly live in Byron Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood power couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco secretly living in Byron Bay with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Hollywood power couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco are the latest high profile stars to move to Byron Bay.
Mad Men actress Brie, 40, is in Australia to film her TV miniseries Apples Never Fall, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, and was joined by her 21 Jump Street star husband Franco , 38 years old.
The series also stars Jurassic Park icon Sam Neill and American Beauty star Annette Bening.
Since moving to Australia in June, the couple have immersed themselves in the Aussie lifestyle, with Brie sharing snaps of her first time surfing.
The Instagram photos painted a picturesque account of the couple’s Australian adventures.
Along with the heart-pounding surf photos, there was a glamorous shot of Brie posing in front of the Sydney Opera House.
The couple also took their adventures to Melbourne where they celebrated Franco’s 38th birthday.
Now the duo have settled in Byron Bay, the popular NSW coastal town that has become a favorite of A-list celebrities.
Over the weekend, the pair were spotted mingling with locals.
Brie and Franco join the ranks of high profile residents of Byron Bay, such as Hollywood power couple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Elyse Knowles of The Block and model Gemma Ward.
Byron Bay has not only attracted top residents, but is also becoming a hotspot for film and television production.
Among the stars to have spent a lot of time in the city is heartthrob Zac Efron.
