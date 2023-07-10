Actor Vijayakumar’s Daughter Arthana Binu Submits More Allegations Against Her Father | Entertainment News

The public row between actor Vijayakumar and his daughter Arthana Binu grows murkier, with the latter making new allegations against her father. Arthana claims that he was an irresponsible father and they never lived on him or received his protection. She added that she lived with him until she was five. Eventually, it was her mother’s father who took them home when they were in dire straits. The actor had recently shared a video which showed Vijayakumar entering their house. She also said that the money sent by Vijayakumar were installments that the court had ordered to be paid as alimony and that he had never given them financial assistance. She shared the required documents as proof.

I would like to say that my family and I never received the wealth, fame or emotional support from my biological father. My mother had to struggle to take care of me and my sister. She sewed clothes, ran a day care center and a beauty salon to earn money. For this very reason, I am proud to be known as the daughter of Binus rather than being called the child of Mr. Vijayakumars. I had posted a message on Instagram because we couldn’t even get police protection. I was hoping the cops would come forward after seeing the message, she said.





According to her, the police didn’t even bother to contact her when her father broke into their house. The police didn’t come, even though we had the court protection order. It is frightening that such incidents occur at a time when there are many cases against him. Two branch special officers had come to our home after seeing my Instagram post. When I said that a complaint should be filed against Mr. Vijayakumar, two officers from Srikaryam Police Station finally came and took our statements. Now, I would like to share with you the kind of horrors that I have suffered in recent years, she said.

Since I can remember, I have lived with my mother’s parents. I only lived with my father in his apartment in Kochi when I was in kindergarten (LKG-UKG). Even then, he stayed with us from time to time. In case of help, we always had to rely on our neighbours. I still remember how I begged my dad for help because my mom had suicidal tendencies and he remained unmoved. All I remember is this man who was rowdy at my mother’s workplace.

We had to move to our grandparents because we had no money to buy food or pay rent. Later this house was only used when my father came to Thiruvananthapuram for work. My family never stopped me or my sister from meeting him. Once he got mad at my mother saying he didn’t want a woman who had a job and he took my sister away. When too many such incidents happened, my mother went to the family court to ask for a divorce. In 2017, he broke into our house and physically injured and threatened us. When the cops were passive, he even slapped me in front of them. I always wanted to act in films. It has always been my dream. If you check out my interviews, you might have noticed that I never mention my father’s name in any of them, she added.

Arthana added that she has built her career by anchoring, modeling and starring in short films. I presented the On Screen show on TV when I was in class 11. I was chosen through auditions and not based on my father’s name. You know what’s sad? When he learned that I was selected, he made sure that I was removed from the program. When I anchored a program called “Smart Show” on another channel, he sent a legal notice against that channel and behaved rudely with them. But fortunately, those of the chain supported me.

Usually when there is a shoot in Ernakulam, I try to study there. After filming, I took the early morning train to Thiruvananthapuram and went to university (Mar Ivanios College). My goal in life has always been to be financially independent and to buy a house. I consider my grandfather as my father. I will never be able to forget the kindness he showed to me and my family. To think that Mr. Vijayakumar even verbally abused and attacked this nice man! For that very reason, I will never be able to see him as my father as long as I live, she argued.

She also questioned his derision of the acting profession. The kind of people I saw in the cinema were very different from the people he knew. I have great respect for cinema as a profession. If he has so much derision for this profession, why did he continue to make films for so long? Does he think that only one sex can allow prostitution or sex? Sexual abuse can happen to anyone in any profession, even at home. You don’t have to be at the movies to experience it. I have the ability to say no and defend myself in such situations. I don’t need the help of a father who was never there when we needed him but pretended to take care of us to show others, she said.

The same media had previously reported on the cases against him and made a big splash. Because I had such an abusive and aggressive parent, I remember always being ignored and mocked. When the court granted the divorce in 2020, we thought we could live in peace. But then Mr. Vijayakumars nasty comments against me at a reception, followed by fake news spread by online media and cyber attacks on my family really damaged me mentally and emotionally.

This attack came at a time when I was still mourning the death of my grandfather. At that time, my family had to bear the brunt of their cruelty because I started acting in movies. All of this affected my confidence and my focus on life. To escape this scenario, I decided to move to Canada to take a course in social work techniques. I also started working part-time. I don’t know if the work I do will be considered sordid by Mr. Vijayakumar. Because my job is to take care of people with disabilities.

I heard around that time that Mr. Vijayakumar broke into our house and wanted to know where they sold me. I remember calling him and assuring him that I was fine and not to disturb my family, but then he disconnected the call. Later, he ignored my calls and filed a bogus complaint against me at Srikaryam Police Station. Eventually I had to call the police station and explain my situation as well as file a complaint to the NRI cell.

If I said anything against my father, it’s all based on my bitter experiences. The claims he made in his recent interviews are baseless. The money he claims to have deposited is actually the alimony awarded to us by the court in 2018 and the share of Rs 10 lakhs and 100 Sovereigns he has to pay my mother. I can assure you that, except to pay back some of this sum from time to time, Mr. Vijayakumar has not spent a single penny on me or my family since I came of age, she claimed.

According to her, around this time last year, Vijayakumar visited her mother and told her that all other cases on her behalf were over and only the domestic violence protection order as well as the case filed to return his silver and gold to him was pending in court. When he continued to demand (in the form of threats and pleas) that she withdraw the case, my exasperated mother said she would withdraw all complaints if he refunded at least half the money and promised to do not harass our family. In order to implement this, he promised to give her Rs 5 lakh in December 2022. When the promised amount was not sent even after two months, she called and inquired. He said the amount cannot be paid at one time and would be paid in installments. In 2020, the court granted my mother a divorce, but a month ago, Mr. Vijayakumar went to court against this verdict.

Another allegation is that I starred in a movie called Anveshippin Kandethum which included some of his enemies. But then the crew behaved very professionally with me. And apparently he also claims to have enemies outside of the realm of cinema. While mediating the divorce in court, I mentioned that I was thinking of going to Bangalore or Chennai to further my education. But he refused saying he had enemies in those places. He insisted that I enroll in a college and take a degree course of his choice. He also claimed in the media that he got no response when he asked if my mother received Rs400.00. That’s wrong because my mom sent a thank you note back.

His claim that my sister Mekhal opened the door for my dad to come in on the 4th of July (which triggered the current wave of trouble) is absolutely false. If so, why did he jump over the wall when he left? It’s not the first time he’s done this. Earlier I uploaded a video in which he did a similar thing. It’s hard to accept someone who has ignored us for most of our lives and suddenly wants to come back when we’ve grown up. You live life the way you want and allow us to live our lives, says Arthana.

Arthana had shared a video of Vijaykumar breaking into the house on July 6, 2021. She says Vijayakumar repeatedly harassed them by jumping over the wall and entering the house. Arthana also shared the court order granting divorce to Vijayakumar’s wife, Binu Daniel on June 24, 2020, and the order to pay his wife and children maintenance of Rs 5000 per month. Arthana also shared a copy of a thank you message sent by Binu after receiving the money. She also attached a copy of the complaints filed by Arthana and her mother with the police regarding Vijayakumar’s intrusion into their house on several occasions over the past few years.

Arthana Binu claims that the allegations made by Vijayakumar against her and her family are false and they have enough evidence against him.