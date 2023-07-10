Hurricane season is here and preparation is key

WILLIAMSBURG With summer comes hurricane season. Sara Ruch, assistant emergency management coordinator for James City County, recently spoke about storm preparedness for the Williamsburg and Yorktown area.

According to Ruch, there’s a three-step plan that everyone can follow: make a kit, have a plan, stay informed.

PREPARATION KITS

As for the kit, Ruch reminds people to find a place to put it and never move it, making sure its location is always known.

“The kit can be as simple as emptying a child’s backpack and putting in everything you need to go camping. Also remember to include a few days to a few weeks of food and water as these may not be available even after the storm has passed,” Ruch said.

Family kits should include important insurance and financial documents, as well as doctor and family phone numbers. These can be stored on a USB drive to ensure accessibility. A key reminder from Ruch, the internet may not be available after a storm, so knowing your memory information is also important.

“Some people don’t even know, if their mobile phone breaks down, which bank they use. Just writing down your financial institutions and corresponding account numbers is so important,” Ruch said.

Kits should also be made for pets and include food, treats, blankets and toys. Vaccination records and identification tags should also be included in the event of an evacuation to a shelter.

Among the common missing kit items, Ruch reminds everyone that money matters.

“Credit cards could be down and few places accept checks anymore. There are very few ATMs with generators. If you think you’re just going to run to the ATM after a storm and grab some cash, chances are they’ll be down unless we have full power,” Ruch said.

Estimate how much you spend on a daily basis and spread that amount over about seven days.

HAVE A PLAN

During any storm, knowing the evacuation zones is extremely important. Ruch urges all residents to know exactly what area they live in.

“If you’re in an evacuation zone, you don’t have to go to Roanoke. You can go to your friend’s house who is in another area of ​​the county. You don’t have to go across the state, you can stay locally,” Ruch said.

That said, Ruch added that if there are any electrical reliability needs (medical devices), due to power outages that may be possible from storms, those people should move a bit away from the potentially affected area. by the storm.

In emergency preparedness, the saying “flee the water and hide from the wind” applies to many situations. As far as water is concerned, evacuations are necessary due to the likely flooding of the area, but with the wind it is essential to make sure you are indoors and away from windows.

“Make sure you’re in a room that’s inside your house, like a lower-level bathroom or closet,” Ruch said.

STAY INFORMED

Above all, communicating and staying informed saves lives. As emergency operations centers are staffed during storms, it’s essential to keep an eye on what’s happening with the weather from a safe place.

James City County updates are releasedjccalert.orgthe city of Williamsburg has an emergency preparedness page on its websiteand York County uses York Alert. All alert messages are free to receive.

“We will share National Weather Service updates for our area, including tornadoes, hurricanes, and flash floods. We will also share shelter information and storm updates as they become available,” Ruch said.

Most cell phones are equipped with the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Cell phone users can activate WEA alerts on their phones and emergency alerts will be transmitted regardless of the area they are in at the time of the alert.

“It’s like the Amber Alert messages you receive, but it’s for the weather. If it’s bad enough, you’ll hear a sound on your phone so you can be kept informed. All our news channels local ones also have updates, as well as local radio stations and social media,” Ruch said.

CLEANING SAFETY

After the storm passes, many people want to start the cleanup process right away.

“When people come out of their homes after a storm, remember that you don’t know what’s underwater or floating in the water. If it was ground the day before, that land may or may not be there. Don’t go out if you don’t need to,” Ruch said.

Ruch also reminds people not to approach downed power lines as they may still be active and cause electrocution.

Often, medical emergencies occur after a storm. There have been many cases where people have suffered cardiac arrest and heat exhaustion due to extreme physical activity.

“Don’t overdo it. People are not used to so much physical exertion. It’s also probably hot afterwards and there’s likely no access to air conditioning. Stay hydrated and take care of yourself while you cleanse,” Ruch said.

Stock up on proper safety gear, including sturdy gloves, sneakers, or boots to avoid injury while cleaning.

Once it is safe to do so, James City County, City of Williamsburg and York County will alert the public when travel can begin.

OTHER TIPS

Ruch touched on other common tips that people often overlook.

Contact an arborist to examine the trees on your property before a storm. If trees are going to fall, it’s important to do so before a storm so they don’t fall and damage your property.

Clean all gutters and downspouts so water is not clogged with leaves and debris.

Have a plan in place on how to secure outdoor furniture, pools, pool toys, fire pits, trampolines and grills.

Charge all electronic devices including batteries and portable chargers.

Place generators outdoors and away from your home as much as possible.

For more information on how to prepare for any serious threat, visit ready.gov.