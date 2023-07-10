Manushi Chhillar: Industry People Told Me Beauty Queens Can’t Act | Bollywood

How time passes ! Actor Manushi Chhillar has just completed a year in Bollywood. The former Miss World reflected on her lessons from the industry and shared them with Hindustan Times in a heartfelt conversation. From his disappointments to ticking off bucket list goals, there’s what Manushi does these days. Actor Manushi Chhillar will next be seen in the movie Tehraan with John Abraham.(HT_PRINT)

Over a year now in Bollywood, what has changed for you? Are you still shy about introducing yourself as an actor?

Manushi Chhillar: Now I get used to it. People called me doctor, then Miss World. When I started working on my film, I wondered what my name was. I’m no longer a medical student or Miss World. I was going to become an actor. I grew up so far from the industry. I think for a long time I didn’t know where I was. Well, I’m an actor. It’s still fairly new.

In addition to your entry into the cinema, you also marked your debut this year at the Cannes Film Festival. Tell me about it

Manushi Chhillar: Cannes was a last minute decision. I had been flirting with the idea for a long time. Each time something or the other came back, but this time I finally went. I got to meet a lot of great people, walk the red carpet, and wear my pretty dress. One thing I checked off my bucket list.

Were you one of those people who were starved before appearing on the red carpet?

Manushi Chhillar: No way. I had a good time.

Many Indians came to the festival this year. What do you think of people who say that the focus at Cannes is now on fashion rather than movies?

Manushi Chhillar: I think you have to glamorize events to get people talking about them. Fashion has become such a big part of everyone’s life, not just actors. Fashion is expression. As an actor, if your film is presented, you want to promote it in your capacity. Film festivals have many different aspects. Many people go with different brands. It is a fact that there is so much aspirational value attached to the industry. Normally you wouldn’t wear such a big dress, would you? I think it creates such a big impact. Fashion plays a big role in talking about Cannes. I know people who might not understand a film like a filmmaker or a critic, but they know the festival because of fashion.

Fashion plays a big role. Has your Miss World experience helped you perform? Now that you’ve completed a year, do you think it was easy or difficult to establish yourself as an actor?

Manushi Chhillar: The pageant industry experience added a lot of value, but I’m an outsider, so that comes with a set of challenges. It is both easy and difficult. Getting my first movie wasn’t as difficult as it would have been had I come to Bombay with the fact that I was Miss World. There’s been a lot of debate in the media about who will start me, and there’s been a lot of excitement. I chose YRF. I remember they told me we would be very happy to get you started, but let us figure out how. You would have to go to an audition.

But, after the first film, you are alone. It’s no longer Miss World or pageantry. It’s more about who actually wants to work with you or if people see potential in you. It’s a big cultural change.

During this journey, have you encountered any stereotypical challenges, perhaps because of your background?

Manushi Chhillar: There is a preconception that pageant girls can’t perform. Some of our best actors come from the pageantry, whether it’s Priyanka Chopra or Aishwarya Rai. I saw them as an audience and thought they were really good actors because they were doing well. When I came here people in the industry said to me Oh, you know, people think pageant girls can’t perform, beauty queens can’t perform. Even at YRF, they told me that you have to work a little more because you have to go beyond preconceived ideas. I didn’t realize it as such at the time.

Manushi Chhillar: You win Miss World but as an actor you have to start from scratch. People think now that you’ve become Miss World, you can do anything. You will become (the next) Aishwarya Rai. The beauty pageant industry is all about helping, giving, and sisterhood. The film industry is very different and competitive. Miss World was a once in a lifetime experience, acting is a job.

Did it break your heart when your first film, Samrat Prithviraj, didn’t work out as planned?

Manushi Chhillar: Everything has worked for me so far, so my expectations for life were higher. Joking aside, I worked a lot so it was disappointing. I learned that so many people come together to make a movie, after years of hard work. As an actor, you can perform at your best and the outcome is always out of your control. You can’t control the audience. But as it was my first film, I felt a little lost.

Now looking back I feel like I got what I wanted from the movie. I learned so much. There was a section of people who loved him. Not every movie will do any good. If you look at the industry logically, the success rate of films is very low. Most movies don’t do well, but watching it, I don’t feel bad. Luckily, I didn’t stop working. Fortunately, I was constantly involved in other projects.