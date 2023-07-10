Kevin Spacey accuser says he woke up to actor ‘performing oral sex on him’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Spacey is charged with sexually assaulting a man after he fell asleep in the actor’s London apartment, the jury in the actor’s criminal trial announced on Monday.

In the third week of the trial at Southwark Crown Court, where Spacey faces 12 charges from four different men, the jury saw a police interview video from 2007 in which the fourth and final alleged victim testified describing an incident he said happened in the summer of 2008.

In the video, the individual described how he first connected with Spacey after taking part in an initiative the actor had set up for up-and-coming actors at the Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey served as artistic director between 2004 and 2015. Although he didn’t have much interaction with the Oscar-winning actor at the time, he said he reached out to him afterwards via a letter seeking mentorship and advice. To his surprise, a few weeks after the letter was sent, Spacey telephoned him directly, suggesting that they meet for a walk near Waterloo at 11 p.m. later that night.

The short walk, he claimed, took them to Spacey’s apartment, where he was invited inside and where they drank a few beers and smoked a joint that the actor rolled. After thanking Spacey for starting The Old Vic initiative, telling him he had an agent in the back, he said the Oscar-winning actor decided to congratulate him and started trying to squeeze him in. his arms inappropriately on the couch, then started’ rubbing his face against my crotch. But he says he quickly pulled him away and tried to distract him by changing the subject, asking him about actors with whom he had worked and on a model railway in the corner of the room, but he said the conversation was “stilted”, with Spacey not interested in talking about the job or his career. He then claims to have asked if he went out on the balcony to have a cigarette, to which Spacey said “no” because there would be “lots of time for that later”.

Shortly after, the alleged victim said he fell asleep, saying it was “not something I would normally do” and that it was “unusual behavior to collapse”. When he woke up on the couch some time later (a period he said could have lasted up to five o’clock), he found Spacey kneeling on the floor “performing oral sex on me”, his pants having been unzipped. In an emotional exchange with the police interview, the accuser said he didn’t know how long Spacey had assaulted him and whether or not he ejaculated.

After pushing the actor away and telling him to stop, he explained to police that Spacey then said “I think it’s best you go,” and told him not to tell anyone what happened. had happened or to mention that he had been there.

The alleged victim says he left the apartment, got down in the elevator and sat down at a bus stop, “where I cried for a little while”. The next day, he says he “felt very depressed about it all” and didn’t go to work.

For many years, the individual says he didn’t have the confidence to tell anyone what happened at Spacey’s apartment, saying it felt like a “shot at my masculinity” and also that “maybe it was his fault in a way”. and that he may have been “trained in the situation”. It was the other allegations that were made against Spacey in 2007 as a result of the MeToo movement that he says gave him the confidence to start talking about it.

More soon