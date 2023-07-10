First reactions from the premiere – The Hollywood Reporter





Downtown Los Angeles was full of Ken-ergy for the premiere of Barbiewhere the first public screening showed Margot Robbie’s new film. The first reactions are now arriving on social media for the feature film by filmmaker Greta Gerwig and based on the Mattel doll. Official reviews from critics will arrive at a later date closer to its July 21 release. The film, thanks to its memorable moments and sharp marketing campaign, has become one of the most talked about of the summer ahead of its domestic debut, when it opens against Christopher Nolan. Oppenheimer. The box office showdown, dubbed Barbenheimer, sparked plenty of jokes about the two films’ very different tones and ambitions. (One, a version of a classic doll, the other about the father of the atomic bomb.) For what it’s worth, Barbie star Robbie and director Greta Gerwig posed for pictures with themselves in front of several summer movie posters containing tickets for each, including for Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy declared her support for Barbiedeclaring to the Barcelona newspaper the vanguard“I can not wait to see Barbie. I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling… My advice would be people go see both [Barbie and Oppenheimer]the same day.” Robbie plays a version of Barbie (there are several in the movies), while Gosling plays one of many Kens. When Robbie’s Barbie begins to sense that there is something wrong with her world, she journeys through our world in search of an answer. Read on for the first reactions to Barbie. #Barbie caught me off guard and I mean that in the best possible way. It’s funny, pompous and very clever. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences and hits a home run. Margot Robbies’ performance is excellent and @Ryan Gosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF —Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023 #Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances, particularly from Ryan Gosling, turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a pointed commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable to those who don’t take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd —Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023 I saw #Barbie! The craftsmanship is amazing. In particular, the costume design and production includes top-notch work that goes a long way towards creating the feeling that these are truly Barbies, their dream homes and worlds come to life. As for the story, it’s pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023 I can’t officially leave Twitter until I tell you all this #Barbieis currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so well. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar Nomination, I’m Serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023 #Barbie REVIEW: Heartfelt and hilarious! Performance of Margot Robbies’ crown jewel (Oscars here we come). It’s super fun, endearing and magical with a 3rd act that will blow your mind. This is not just another comedy, his BEST Greta Gerwigs movie!! A fitting ending defining the sequel pic.twitter.com/qXPM8gSiqs — Atom (@theatomreview) July 10, 2023 #Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, crafting a film that’s not only gorgeous to watch, but poignant, clever, and hilarious. Margot Robbie delivers an endearing and memorable performance, though it was Gosling who stole every scene he was in pic.twitter.com/IU9ZrbKlnq — Jack (@JStepback) July 10, 2023 The way BARBIE lives up to the hype! A rich tapestry of camp, tantalizing visuals and emotional sincerity. Offering the great commentary on society that a woman’s daily life is a gendered battleground. Gosling as Ken is sublime and instantly ICONIC. At Gerwig, we TRUST pic.twitter.com/qCPuA3Afxo —ty (@DennisDuganFan) July 10, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/barbie-movie-first-reactions-from-the-premiere-1235531717/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos