Bollywood stars cause a stir on the iconic ship Queen Elizabeth 2
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and Manish Menghani at the Bawaal trailer launch in Dubai on Sunday afternoon. Kamal Kassim / Gulf today
Raghib Hassan, Staff reporter
One of India’s top filmmakers, known for giving films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’, Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated ‘Bawaal’ is set to hit Prime Video on July 21 in 200 countries. Bollywood Stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Producers Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Manish Menghani, Director, Content Licensing at Prime Video, India with their Captain of the Ship Director Nitesh Tiwari interacted with Dubai and the media international during the iconic floating ship Queen Elizabeth 2.
They all gathered in Dubai for the global trailer launch event, which took place on Sunday afternoon with media in attendance. Paired on screen for the very first time, Varun and Janhvi are very optimistic about the success of this film. Speaking about his experience working in film, Varun said, “Nitesh Sir has always been on my bucket list and I saw his previous works like ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’ so I always wanted to work with him. him.”
He added: “I have often asked Nitesh sir to make a movie with me in Covid times. Finally, after 7-8 months, he had a story for me. Personally, I think he’s one of the best characters I’ve played so far. This is the closest to reality,” Varun said.
Christie’s focuses on Emirati art in London’s largest Arab art exhibition
Virat becomes cameraman for Anushka s London walk reel on Instagram
Dubai textile artist Farida Talaat designs her quilts for all seasons
When asked about his experience working with famed director Nitesh, Varun said, “It wasn’t difficult at all. He made us feel comfortable with his presence. The way he treats everyone, including us, is amazing. His humility made us feel very comfortable.
Praising his co-star, he said: “It’s one of my best chemistry I’ve ever felt in this movie. I hope it’s mutual and we can repeat it in the future.
While Janhvi was quick to say, “Let the audience decide.” She too seemed very excited for the release of the film. She expects her work to be certainly appreciated. She shared, “I learned a lot from my co-star Varun and really liked his work ethic which is really inspiring.” Speaking about the movie, she said, “I’m excited and nervous at the same time. I hope people will enjoy the movie.
The film was shot in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Krakow and Warsaw, among other cities in Europe. Part of the film was also shot in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Talking about Janhvi’s most beloved place, she said: “I think of Amsterdam for me because I fell in love with the city and as a team we also spent a lot of time in this city, but when we were in Poland, we actually went to visit Auschwitz, which was a very emotional experience.
Nitesh, one of the most bankable filmmakers in the country, speaking about his film, said, “This film has something close to my heart. I included so many personal experiences in the film.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari added: “Actually, Nitesh’s father was a history teacher, and he wanted to visit Germany and other places where WWII took place, but he couldn’t go. He only taught history but could not visit these places.
When asked how he chose the lead actors for this film, he replied, “My criteria are very simple. I have material on hand and talent to choose from. I don’t think I need to be convinced of their acting abilities. The vibes I got from them and the sincerity they showed. It’s a new side to Janhvi and Varun that you will all see.
“I think movies are all stories. A movie shouldn’t be over once it’s over. Parts of the movie should stick with you for a long time,” the director said. When asked why the makers of the film decided to release the film on Amazon Video, Sajid said, “We started a year ago. We all thought that this film had to go international simultaneously around the world. This film is rooted in India but has global appeal. “
