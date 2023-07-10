Connect with us

Hamilton actor Blaine Alden Krauss Q&A ahead of Lubbock shows

The musical Hamilton, presented by the American Theater Guild, arrives at Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock July 19-30.

The critically acclaimed musical Hamilton will soon make its Lubbock debut, and the actor playing the title role says he’s looking forward to sharing the show’s unique twist on the story with western audiences. Texas.

The two-week engagement, comprising 16 performances, will run July 19-30 at Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences and tickets are still available.

Blaine Alden Krauss, a veteran actor taking on the lead role of Alexander Hamilton for the first week of the Lubbock shows, said he was honored to join the national tour where he previously served as Hamilton/Aaron Burr’s backup.

The 31-year-old, from Tampa Bay, Florida, spoke to the Avalanche-Journal last week, sharing the excitement he and his fellow cast members have for bringing the show to new audiences. in Lubbock. It was fresh from a day of two performances in El Paso, another city that, like Lubbock, had yet to host Hamilton, and Krauss said he enjoyed feeding on the energy of an audience that attended the show for the first time.

Krauss said he especially loves being able to help share a part of the story that many may have known through textbooks, but is brought to life through powerful lyrics, stories and music in the winning musical. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer.

With a score that mixes hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton took the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a groundbreaking moment in theatre, a musical that had a profound impact on culture, politics and education, according to a description provided by the American Theater Guild, which presents the show. Tickets for the show are still available. BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official ticket sources.

Blaine Alden Krauss on Hamilton, history and more

Krauss’ Broadway credits include roles in ‘The Great Comet of 1812’, ‘Kinky Boots’ and ‘The Cher Show’.

In addition to playing Hamilton, Burr and King George III in Hamilton, he also starred as Simba in a touring production of Disney’s “The Lion King,” among other roles on the road.

Here’s more of what Krauss shared with the AJ ahead of this month’s shows. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

AJ: Compared to the other characters on the show, a lot of Alexander Hamilton’s dialogue comes through rapping. How did it work with your skills?

Krauss: “It’s funny you say that, because in my auditions when the show came out in 2016, I kind of underestimated myself when it came to coming on the show because I’m biracial and that hip-hop is part of my culture, a very big part of my upbringing. But I also know my forte and my ministry and I’m much more suited as a singer. I’ve been singing all my life. I I’m in the American Idol generation so I thought that was going to be my route. So to do a show that has that much rap in it is a challenge – and it’s exciting. But it’s good material. For example, when a song is really good, it just speaks to you. It was fun…I really like to give the voice a little break. Because I’ve been on a lot of professional Broadway all my life and I’ve been really blessed to have been able to do a lot of really great shows so far so to put that on the back burner and just let the text and the beat do the talking is exciting. It’s different. It’s funny.”

