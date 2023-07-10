Hamilton actor Blaine Alden Krauss Q&A ahead of Lubbock shows

The critically acclaimed musical Hamilton will soon make its Lubbock debut, and the actor playing the title role says he’s looking forward to sharing the show’s unique twist on the story with western audiences. Texas.

The two-week engagement, comprising 16 performances, will run July 19-30 at Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences and tickets are still available.

Blaine Alden Krauss, a veteran actor taking on the lead role of Alexander Hamilton for the first week of the Lubbock shows, said he was honored to join the national tour where he previously served as Hamilton/Aaron Burr’s backup.

The 31-year-old, from Tampa Bay, Florida, spoke to the Avalanche-Journal last week, sharing the excitement he and his fellow cast members have for bringing the show to new audiences. in Lubbock. It was fresh from a day of two performances in El Paso, another city that, like Lubbock, had yet to host Hamilton, and Krauss said he enjoyed feeding on the energy of an audience that attended the show for the first time.

Krauss said he especially loves being able to help share a part of the story that many may have known through textbooks, but is brought to life through powerful lyrics, stories and music in the winning musical. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer.

With a score that mixes hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton took the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a groundbreaking moment in theatre, a musical that had a profound impact on culture, politics and education, according to a description provided by the American Theater Guild, which presents the show. Tickets for the show are still available. BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official ticket sources.

Blaine Alden Krauss on Hamilton, history and more

Krauss’ Broadway credits include roles in ‘The Great Comet of 1812’, ‘Kinky Boots’ and ‘The Cher Show’.

In addition to playing Hamilton, Burr and King George III in Hamilton, he also starred as Simba in a touring production of Disney’s “The Lion King,” among other roles on the road.

Here’s more of what Krauss shared with the AJ ahead of this month’s shows. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

AJ: Compared to the other characters on the show, a lot of Alexander Hamilton’s dialogue comes through rapping. How did it work with your skills?

Krauss: “It’s funny you say that, because in my auditions when the show came out in 2016, I kind of underestimated myself when it came to coming on the show because I’m biracial and that hip-hop is part of my culture, a very big part of my upbringing. But I also know my forte and my ministry and I’m much more suited as a singer. I’ve been singing all my life. I I’m in the American Idol generation so I thought that was going to be my route. So to do a show that has that much rap in it is a challenge – and it’s exciting. But it’s good material. For example, when a song is really good, it just speaks to you. It was fun…I really like to give the voice a little break. Because I’ve been on a lot of professional Broadway all my life and I’ve been really blessed to have been able to do a lot of really great shows so far so to put that on the back burner and just let the text and the beat do the talking is exciting. It’s different. It’s funny.”

AJ: How did you get your start in musical theatre?

Krauss: “I grew up making music. Singing was my gateway into art. to have a very supportive family who recognized early on that it was my passion. And acting came as kind of an accident because I was trying to figure out what I was going to study in school. They a lot of contemporary music programs today, but back when I was growing up, if you wanted to be a singer, you probably had to be in a choir. And I didn’t want to do that kind of music. I wanted to do the kind of music that I hear in Hamilton. So I hear musicals and all kinds of music that probably influenced (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and probably brought him to the theater. And I was like, ‘This kind of sound sounds like to music that my family listens to – like barbecue music. “So I got into it and I’ve been doing it since middle school and high school…and I’ve only just started running since.”

AJ: How do you maintain your health, fitness and mental well-being while touring?

Krauss: “I’m a big believer in keeping the body together. But even more than the body, the mind…I definitely find a gym in every city. If you’ve seen the show or know the show, you you probably know this is three hours of an epic tale so it takes a lot of energy and a lot of stamina to be able to keep up so I train daily I have a trainer who specializes in training actors as athletes. I’m a big believer in therapy and I go to therapy every week. Just all the things that keep the body healthy and at peace – especially when you change cities, change place, see different people, don’t see your family for a good chunk of time.”

AJ: What does your training consist of?

Krauss: “I do a lot of weightlifting. Our set is probably some of the best dancers in New York. So I know who does CrossFit, there are people who just do Spin. Everyone has their different thing. For me, personally, I’m more of a weightlifter but also tons of cardio. I’m a jump rope. I jump rope in my dressing room before the show.

AJ: With a lot of people already familiar with the original cast soundtrack and seeing the show live on Disney+, how do you give Hamilton your own unique twist?

Krauss: “So many people have such a love for the show and a love for this original cast, as they should. And, of course, being able to have it captured on Disney+, that cemented it in everyone’s mind the world. So, I never feel like I’m swimming in a creek, but I’m very aware that the audience definitely comes into the show with a strong visual of what it’s going to be. But what’s great with the show – it’s a Pulitzer Prize-winning play. And one of the reasons it’s so popular in society is that anyone can see themselves in it… so as an actor, because of that, it means that when I step into the role, I’m not trying to impersonate anybody. There’s such freedom for me to just bring who I am and my background and the things I have in common with Hamilton on stage I’m a biracial kid my mom is African American my dad is so I really feel like I’m central to a lot of social/societal things with which we deal in America and I like to incorporate that into the piece. It’s a pleasure, I wouldn’t say a challenge, but it’s a fun task every day to say, “Who is this guy? ‘What am I bringing tonight?'”

AJ: Did you find yourself learning more about Hamilton and Burr and this important period in American history?

Krauss: “I think what’s great about this piece is that we know everything historically and educationally about Hamilton and Burr. You can look in a textbook and find out when they were born, what they had Hamilton built the banking system of this country. And you can learn all these technical things. But the fun thing about me is that I can explore that emotional side. I can explore, you know, ‘Why? is this man so brilliant in creating a financial system, but he is not so brilliant in family and love. What is his Achilles heel when it comes to relationships that make him eclipse his own success? Try to get that different, more emotional side to the characters. That’s what I’m trying to achieve… I can’t tell you why Hamilton made some of the bad choices he made, but I can do my best to try to express his thirst and his need to move on, so that when he makes his mistakes, you as an audience member can say, ‘Oh, I see that trip. I can see why he moved the way he did.'”

AJ: Having played in several roles in Hamilton, are there any songs that stood out to you the most?

Krauss: “I love, for Hamilton in particular, ‘My Shot’ – easily one of my favourites. Lyrically, it’s great. Lin is so amazing. And also what Hamilton says. A lot of people, obviously, listen to the album. But I say to people who are real fans, “Well, you listened to it, now go read it – go read these words because you will really feel the impact when you take in what Hamilton says about the country and what he talks about his broken childhood, why he is so hungry and why he will do anything to get where he is going. So lyrically it’s probably “My Shot”, but “Wait For It” is probably my favorite song of the whole series. It’s an amazing song. Looks like she can be on the radio any day. And then the same thing – waiting to hear Burr and figuring out what he’s going through, what makes him spin and why he’s not as aggressive as Hamilton. And then everything else is hilarious and perfect. We have a talented cast which makes me love the material even more.

AJ: Is there anything else you would like to add?

Krauss: “The one thing I always try to say is that what’s so great about this play, and especially for people who don’t know it, because it will be our first time in Lubbock is that there is a place for you in this story.. There is a certain angle of you in this room. If you live in the United States today, regardless of your political or sociological camp -economic, there is a place for you in this story.”