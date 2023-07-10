$3.5 billion Jababeka Movieland launched as Indonesia’s answer to Hollywood





Cikarang. Real estate development company Jababeka recently unveiled Jababeka Movieland, a commercial and residential area designed specifically for the film and television industry, which the company claims is Indonesia’s answer to Hollywood. Jababeka Movieland, which opened on Saturday, has similarities to U.S.-based Universal Studios, according to Jababeka founder and chairman Setyono Djuandi Darmono. With a total investment of around $3.5 billion, Jababeka Movieland has been under construction for 18 years and occupies an area of ​​35 hectares in the town of Jababeka, located in Cikarang, West Java, just east of east of Jakarta. “Each hectare of land requires an investment of $100 million, so if you multiply by 35 hectares, the total amount of investment is around $3.5 billion,” he said. Setyono said Jababeka Movieland offers comprehensive and integrated facilities required by Indonesia’s film and television industries, including learning centers, studios and theme parks reminiscent of those found in Universal Studios. During the period from 2008 to 2023, various buildings and facilities were constructed to meet filming needs in Indonesia, with buildings named after Hollywood legends such as the Elvis and Monroe apartments. In addition to filming facilities, Jababeka Movieland also includes the Ibis Style Hotel, Sunerra Antero Hotel, The Oscar and Beverly Hills Pavilion modern housing complexes, as well as commercial areas called Hollywood Junction and Movie Boulevard. Jababeka Movieland has already gained recognition from the film industry, with production houses using the facilities to create TV movies, box office hits, soap operas and commercials. The box office movie “Foxtrot Six”, a sci-fi action film, was among the films produced at the facility and screened in Indonesian cinemas, Setyono said. According to Setyono, the existing buildings and facilities in the town of Jababeka were designed to meet filming needs, serving as city sets, offices, homes or even villages. The city of Jababeka is located in a bustling business district and is home to 2,000 companies from 30 countries, as well as many micro, small and medium enterprises. The launch ceremony took place in the presence of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, who expressed his gratitude to Jababeka for creating a facility that will contribute to the growth of the creative economy and the tourism industry. Tags: Keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/lifestyle/35-billion-jababeka-movieland-launched-as-indonesian-answer-to-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos