



In news we didn’t expect to appear this week, apparently Robert Downey Jr isn’t too sure who his co-star is. During promotional tours to talk about their next Christopher Nolan film, OppenheimerTHE Iron Man The actor apparently made a mistake about fellow actor Cillian Murphy’s celebrity status. Tweeted by user Slytherin, they garnered over 10 million views by sharing this disconcerting moment for all to see and interpret. They captioned the interview moment: Does he think Cillian is some sort of niche C-level Irish actor?” In the clip, RDJ can be seen sitting next to Murphy as he chats with Extra TV on the Oppenheimer press conference. Murphy is a longtime actor with six Nolan films to date. Credit: Twitter / @slytherinus He explained to the interviewer: I think we can feel that about how your life changes now as you’re going to be in front of this huge movie and we still have two sets of feelings. “One is great and maybe I’ll get even more opportunities, and the other is about my private life. Having already featured in five previous Nolan hits such as The Dark Knight Trilogy, Dunkirk And Creationthis will be Murphy’s sixth film with the director to date, which might be why Murphy fans are scratching their heads. The video also reached Instagram where other commenters attempted to rationalize RDJs’ comments towards the Peaky Blinders star. Fans weren’t happy with the gaffe. Credit: Universal Pictures One user wrote that “this is his first starring role in a Nolan movie, that’s what he’s referring to,” which is a pretty sane assumption compared to the rest, because it’s true. Other comments on Twitter also echoed the same sentiments, confirming that perhaps the sherlock holmes the actor was talking more about the size of this feature compared to other works his co-star had been in. However, others preferred to bicker in the comments section. One person wrote: This is a milestone in Cillian’s career, he has never starred in a film of this caliber. “Hell is getting so much more recognition and love than he already has. Downey has nothing but praise for him, don’t act smart and try to twist his words. This comment was quickly met with a different opinion. They replied: I would agree with you if he didn’t explicitly refer to himself as if he was literally an unknown actor and not a major player in the industry who has been in countless Nolan films and to the head of a major television series. Murphy is widely known as Nolan’s favorite supporting actor, having met in 2003 during casting calls for the batman begins (2005) film in which Murphy landed the role of tormented psychologist Jonathan Crane or The Scarecrow. But now it looks like the Irish actor has finally been thrust into the top spot, as he explained in an interview with The Associated Press. Murphy first got the phone call from Nolan where the director told him he wanted him to be his Oppenheimer, which left the actor in disbelief. He said he had “always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m here”. “I don’t care about the size of the role, he explained. But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a leading role for him. That wish would soon come true as he easily accepted the role, alongside big names like RDJ, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unilad.com/celebrity/robert-downey-jr-cillian-murphy-oppenheimer-christopher-nolan-121139-20230709 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos