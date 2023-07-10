Entertainment on the edge of the seat: Nolan back with an explosive “Oppenheimer”





Three years after his last jaw-dropping epic Tenet, acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is back, now turning his attention to J. Robert Oppenheimer for his hit new film to take audiences back to the days when the American theoretical physicist oversaw the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. Based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Nolan Oppenheimer’s biological thriller features a stellar cast including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy in the lead role, portraying the man known as the father of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer’s story is one of the most dramatic I know and there are so many, many aspects that make it so compelling, Nolan told Reuters in a joint interview with Murphy. I just thought of taking the audience there, to be there in this room with these people as they had to make these horrific decisions that defined the world we live in now… what a remarkable dramatic event to bring the public. Oppenheimer headed the secret Los Alamos laboratory, established under President Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of the Manhattan Project to build the first atomic bomb. He oversaw the first explosion of an atomic bomb in the New Mexico desert, codenamed Trinity, before the weapons were used in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. There’s so much information (about Oppenheimer)… My job as an actor is really to get to the bottom of the humanity and the emotion and the complexity and the morality of the character, said Murphy, who worked with Nolan before. So I didn’t really waste too much time on physics; I did a little… but he was the man I was looking for. Nolan is known for his concept stories and visual style in films like Inception, Tenet, and an installment in the Batman film franchise. Oppenheimer is sort of the amalgamation of all the Chris Nolan movies, all of which have led to a statement as profound as this, but it’s still cutting-edge entertainment in your seat, Downey Jr. said. It was crazy to be part of the set and even crazier to watch it.

