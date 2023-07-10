Bollywood star, Esha Deol visited Luxury Shopping Festival 2023 at Palladium -Phoenix Marketcity Chennai





Chennai, July 10, 2023: Celebrating the launch of Palladium Chennai’s Luxury Shopping Festival 2023 in star-studded fashion for the opening of the Palladium floors, renowned Bollywood star Esha Deol visited the Luxury Shopping Festival 2023 on July 8. Dhoom’s Esha Deol, Aayatha Ezhuthu and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, a multi-faceted actor and exponent of Bharathnatyam aces, unveiled the shopping festival at the mall’s luxury Palladium arena. Esha Deol galvanized and captivated the audience with her captivating speech, interacting with buyers and other luxury fanatics. Commenting on the occasion, Esha said, “I love shopping at the luxury Palladium arena at Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai, they have a variety of brand name stores, especially luxury brands, and the collection here is also absolutely fantastic.” Interacting with the crowd and visiting a few stores at Palladium, Esha Deol’s presence for the perfect shopping weekend had an eclectic collection of brands such as Canali, Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Hugo Boss, Dune, Superdry, Armani Exchange, Tumi, Diesel, Hamley’s, Mothercare, Brooks Brother, Gas, Hunkemoller. Brands are enjoying discounts of up to 40% from July 7-23 and the festival is strictly an in-store shopping event. Palladium has proven to be an exclusive shopping rendezvous for all fashionistas and people interested in trying various high-end brands that elevate their value of elegance and charm. The venue was packed with shoppers indulging in retail therapy with high-end products ranging from bags to shirts to cosmetics and more. Many influencers, actresses and HNIs visited branded stores due to heavy discounts on luxury brands. Creating an atmosphere for an amazing shopping experience, the festival also allowed young children to play and have fun in the recently launched play zone – Hamleys Play. LSF 2023 is proving to be the favorite destination for avid luxury brand buyers, who can certainly take advantage of this chance to purchase a wide range of luxury goods.

