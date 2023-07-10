Hollywood could face strikes from SAG-AFTRA and WGA. here’s why

It was 1960. An actor by the name of Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild, which at the time was enthusiastic about the residue of films licensed or sold on television.

The result was a strike that lasted from March 7 to April 18 and halted films featuring luminaries like Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe.

The actors join the screenwriters in the industry, who had already been on strike since January of that year. The writers’ strike was long-lasting, their dispute lasting 148 days and centered on the income the writers would get from movies shown on TV and other issues.

Sixty-three years later, Hollywood is once again in the midst of a historic labor battle in which studios face a potential two-pronged strike in a protracted battle over new forms of distribution.

SAG-AFTRA members have authorized their executives to call a strike if they cannot reach an agreement with major studios by Wednesday night, when their extended contract officially expires. They would join members of the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike since May 2, expanding a labor dispute that has previously disrupted film and television productions nationwide.

How did such an extraordinary stalemate come about? Historians and labor experts cite several explanations, including greater cohesion among Hollywood unions, a nationwide increase in union activism following the COVID-19 pandemic, and, perhaps most importantly, technological change. spectacular.

Almost as long as there has been an entertainment industry, there have been labor disputes. And, more often than not, this conflict has almost always coincided with new technologies that have disrupted how filmmakers, creatives, and other industry employees have been paid and their work distributed.

Since 1936, industry unions, often led by the Writers Guild, have gone on strike some 20 times to demand fair and adequate compensation in the face of challenges arising from unregulated technological advances such as kinescope recordings, television , cable, videotapes, DVDs and now the Internet.

Technology has changed economics, said David Smith, professor of economics at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.

The last time actors went on strike against the studios was in 1980 during a three-month strike over home video and pay-TV profits. Writers went on strike for 100 days in 2007-2008, largely to secure payment for content distributed online, setting the stage for the current dispute.

Over the past two months, writers have taken to the picket lines to protest how the rapid change in streaming, while creating an unprecedented surge in content, has dramatically eroded wages and working conditions, causing what they see as an existential threat to their livelihoods.

There’s an advent of new technologies that are being widely adopted and that’s where streaming was at now, Smith said. And it makes sense that existing contracts wouldn’t be able to summarize all considerations because they were in a new market that couldn’t be visualized or understood three or even six years ago.

As with writers, the era of streaming has affected actors immensely, overturning the traditional payment model when broadcast networks paved the way.

Eric Edelstein, 46, arrived in Los Angeles from Spokane, Washington, in 2001, dreaming of becoming a character actor in the vein of 1960s television actors Jack Elam and Victor French. He had heard that by playing the bad guys on various shows, he could earn half a million dollars a year. It sounds like a good life, he says.

Over the past two decades, Edelstein has been able to build a career doing it.

It used to be that if you had three or four guest stars a year, that was actually enough to support you and it worked pretty well if you could get a commercial or two, he said.

But that’s no longer the case with the dominance of streaming. In recent years, he’s supplemented his income with voice-over work (that’s the voice of Daddy Shark on Nickelodeon’s Baby Sharks Big Show!).

According to Edelstein, even if SAG-AFTRA negotiators came back with a 20% increase in streaming residuals, the fees for this form of distribution would still be so far off what the old model was paying.

Case in point: Edelstein is still collecting checks from cable reruns of the 2015 film Jurassic World, in which he played a small role as paddock supervisor for the dinosaurs. In a recent quarter, cable residues totaled $1,400. By comparison, he only received $40 for reruns of the film on streaming platforms during the same period, he said.

Representatives of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers declined to comment on the SAG-AFTRA negotiations. But people familiar with the negotiations say studios have balked at union demands, including that residuals be tied to a show’s success, and argued that most streaming services are unprofitable.

While streaming has shaken up the industry across the board, the specter of another new technology, artificial intelligence, has added another layer of trepidation to ongoing negotiations.

AI represents a truly radical technological change, which has the potential to alter the relationship between writers and actors in the film and streaming industries, said USC history professor Steven J. Ross.

All [previous] the strikes were aimed at getting a better share of the revenue, Ross added. This strike is about that, but it’s also about the fear of losing your job to AI. That’s the difference. And that’s why I think everyone sees this as kind of a midday showdown, because now technology isn’t just about cutting your salary. It’s undermining your very work.

Ross pointed to long-running and highly stereotypical NBC procedural Law & Order.

According to Ross, producers could use AI to create new episodes using the style of the shows. Then you have the first draft. You bring in a writer to polish it. This writer doesn’t get as much because he didn’t do the first draft and you don’t have a writers room, he said. For writers, it’s an existential crisis.

Actors express similar fears.

Matt Bush, an actor who played Andy Cogan on ABC’s comedy series The Goldbergs, is unequivocal about the importance of securing regulations on the use of AI. Without any, he said, it doesn’t matter what kind of pay raise we get.

It’s already common to ask actors to sign away the rights to the characters they play, so that the studio can use them for other ancillary revenue streams, like at amusement parks and as action figures.

Bush recalled that his character and those of other actors from The Goldbergs were used in an app-based video game, although he does not recall receiving any compensation. Bush fears the same will happen with AI, where actors will be asked to give up their rights to their likenesses and voices to be used with AI on a routine basis.

And that’s a step that I don’t think any of us want to take, he said. Giving that consent upfront is also a scary thing, compensation aside.

The resurgence of labor activism in Hollywood and other industries is also fueling the current labor dispute, creating a greater level of solidarity among guilds than in the past.

From the first days of the strike writers, actors, directors and others joined the picket lines. Most of the crew also refused to cross picket lines as the WGA targeted individual productions including Billions and The Chi, forcing them to close.

Last month, representatives from a kaleidoscope of labor organizations, including the Directors Guild of America (which recently negotiated a new contract), SAG-AFTRA and the Teamsters, as well as nurses, teachers and others, joined members of the WGA at a rally at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles.

Beyond Hollywood, sluggish wages, weakening workplace protections, the rise of the gig economy and the COVID-19 pandemic have helped spark greater interest in unionizing in national scale.

In recent years, workers at Amazon, Google, Apple stores, Starbucks, Trader Joes and Activision have sought to form unions.

Although private sector union membership has long been on the decline, a Gallup poll last year showed that Americans’ favorable opinion of unions has risen sharply to 71%the highest rate since 1965.

In the current environment, not to mention a pro-union Biden administration, workers are more willing to challenge employers.

Over the recent July 4 weekend, thousands of service workers at 19 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties went on strike in what has been described as the first wave of walkouts, seeking a raise of salary.

Another change has been the growing cohesion between the actors themselves.

In 2008-09, the last time the actors were about to go on strike, their union was literally deeply divided.

The actors were represented by two groups, SAG and AFTRA, and they were torn by internal factions, each with opposing views on the course each should take in their contract negotiations with the studios. The A-list players were split and the SAG board ousted David Allen, the group’s chief executive, who pushed for a vote to authorize a strike.

Although a deal was reached without a walkout, the infighting severely hampered the players’ bargaining power; in 2012, SAG and AFTRA merged, ending long turf battles.

As tensions persist, this time around SAG-AFTRA has shown a much more united front and a commitment to staying the course. Notably, the two guild factions with a long history of sparring put aside their differences to support the re-election of SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

On the eve of the expiration of the SAG-AFTRA contract with the studios, hundreds of actors, including Quinta Brunson, David Duchovny, Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller and Bob Odenkirk, wrote a letter to their union leaders with a brutal message .

This is no time to meet in the middle, they wrote, and it’s no exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are upon us all. We ask that you push for all the changes we need and the protections we deserve and make history by doing so.