How a Hawkeye Football Player Befriended a Single Omaha Mom

Tina Gunn’s blue Nissan Altima had a flat tire on the shoulder of Interstate 35.

With more than two and a half hours remaining on the drive back to Omaha last July, the single mother was stuck south near Story City with her three children in the vehicle.

hawk eyes linebacker Zach Twedt was heading to football practice in Iowa City, on the way home from July 4 celebrations in Okoboji and noticed Gunn’s car on the side of the road. Twedt pulled up in his black Chevy Silverado pickup truck and Gunn’s eldest son, Orlando, realized someone was approaching.

“Can I help you?” Twedt asked as he appeared.

He changed the tire in 10 minutes. Afterwards, the duo took a selfie, said goodbye, and Gunn shared the post on Facebook later that day. It went viral instantly and received nearly 29,500 likes and 7,800 shares.

Now, a year later, they are still friends.

“It seems like there’s so much negative stuff in the world and people have their priorities in the wrong place and so to be able to connect with another person with such positive energy and who’s surrounded by such positive people is so contagious,” Twedt said.

Gunn and Twedt stayed together via text, social media

Gunn grew up in foster care, so she’s estranged from some of her own family. That brief moment on the highway, returning from a regional track meet in Minnesota, gave him a “little brother” for life.

The duo stayed in touch “throughout the year” via text and social media.

“It’s been such a pleasure. For me, it’s just about meeting new people and seeing what other people’s daily lives are like and all of their Facebook posts and kids and seeing them succeed and being able to see them in a Facebook post with a big medal around their neck,” Twedt, 20, said.

Twedt, a junior graduating from Roland-Story High School in 2021, said he quit that day because of the Story County values ​​he was raised on. Twedt’s father, Seth, is an Ames Fire Department lieutenant and second-generation farmer who taught his son to help others first, so he makes it his goal to do something kind every days.

“I think people would be much happier in their lives and with themselves if they prioritized helping others on a daily basis,” Twedt said.

“Here’s someone who really helped a family and so I feel like a lot of the feedback I was getting, I even had people who knew Zach, like they were just saying, like, ‘That’s his standard,’ you know, and I heard, ‘That’s the Iowa way,'” Gunn, 42, added.

Both said they wanted to share this on the road, all you need is an open heart.

“I just feel like the news has been very negative lately and I’m aware of what’s going on and I really wanted to post something positive,” Gunn said. “But not only that. It was an act of kindness.”

“Tina must be doing something right. Tina treats people really well and there’s a reason there are dozens, hundreds of people supporting her and in her comments section on Facebook and social media,” Twedt added. “Because Tina is a fantastic person and all positive.”

How Gunn and Twedt came together on a family farm in Story City

On July 6, a year after the flat tire, Gunn and Twedt reunited at his family’s third-generation Tall T Farms in Story City. Twedt teased Gunn about coming to the Iowa Cornhuskers vs. Nebraska game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on November 24, just after Thanksgiving. He took his sons around the farm, wandering through sheds and standing on equipment.

Twedt took TJ for a tractor ride on loose gravel roads.

Twedt gifted Iowa Hawkeyes t-shirts to the Gunns.

Then the group of six, which included Twedt’s father and Gunn’s middle son, Makai, piled into two vans. They went to town for lunch in Los Altosa local Mexican restaurant, before returning to the farm.

This time Gunn was next to Twedt in the passenger seat instead of the side of the road. After the couple left the truck, they made a pact to stay together.

“Thank you for making the trip,” Twedt said when they returned to the farm.

“Of course!” Gunn replied

“If you need anything, no problem. Call, text if you get a flat on the way,” Twedt joked.

“You know, I could never have gone through this if I had had another one. They would have spoken really badly of me on social media!” Gunn said.

Later this week, Gunn will travel from Nebraska to La Crosse, Wis., for his son’s regional track meet. If there’s a flat tire, she’s ready to call “Bro Zach” in her contacts.

