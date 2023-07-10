Don’t give up the day job, Johnny Depp





We’re the Hollywood Vampires, Alice Cooper announced at the O2 on Sunday night, and we play music for our dead and drunk friends. With Cooper flanked on guitar by Aerosmiths Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp, Hollywood Vampires are essentially a high-profile jam band that’s gotten out of control. Dealing mostly with classic rock covers by friends no longer with us, and named after the 1970s West Hollywood leader’s drinking club, which included Ringo Starr, Keith Moon, Micky Dolenz and sometimes John Belushi, among other things, they celebrate the golden age of rock, as well as a kind of warning about its excesses. It’s an apt description for the show itself. At first, things weren’t that far off from a normal Alice Cooper concert. Strutting around in a military jacket, Droog-ish eye makeup and wielding a riding crop, at 75, he’s still the best ring master. His own songs, Im Eighteen, a staple and final Schools Out, sound fantastic, while during The Doors Break On Through (To the Other Side) and The Whos Baba ORiley he captured the spirit of the originals perfectly. The roles, however, were frequently changed. Perry took the mic while Cooper took guitar for a version of Cant Put Your Arm Around a Memory by the late New York Doll Johnny Thunders, then harmonica on Aerosmiths Bright Light Fright. In those moments, the Vampires’ strengths in plugging in and playing rock n roll bangers were abundantly clear. When Rolling Stone’s Ronnie Wood arrived to jam a tribute to the late Jeff Beck, with Perry on one of the blues icons’ guitars, it was really exciting. The few originals aren’t bad either, essentially sounding like missing Alice Cooper tracks. But the change halted the momentum, as did some song selections. Example: AC/DC The Jack. Its distressing boogie is pretty boring when its authors do it. Here accompanied by Jack playing card motifs, as if to distract from the actual theme of STD’s songs, it was just disconcerting. And then there’s Johnny Depp. For some, his presence is reason enough to miss Hollywood Vampires altogether. For those watching, he’s a talented guitarist, though obviously Keith Richards-y, but his turns as a frontman were surprisingly bland. During Heroes, her mumbling voice failed to articulate David Bowie’s upbeat romance. Attempting Killing Jokes The Death and Resurrection Show a song surely unknown to most here, the original essential threat and threat was nowhere to be found. At their best, Hollywood Vampires is exactly what you’d expect when a showman, a guitar hero, and an actor walk into a bar. Too often, however, their overstretch of idea and inconsistent flow have robbed them of what should be a far deadlier bite. On tour until July 12; aegpresents.co.uk

