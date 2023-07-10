The week will heat up daily, triple-digit Friday – Pasadena Now





The week is starting hot and will get hotter by the day, National Weather Service forecasters said Monday morning. Mid-week through the weekend, forecasters are predicting a significant heat event and increased fire weather conditions in the Pasadena area. For Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will warm by 4 to 8 degrees, although they will still be slightly lower than normal. On Tuesday, temperatures will rise 3 to 6 degrees as an upper high pressure system expands. Related: City warns residents of heat and fire hazards The previously issued excessive heat watch will begin on Wednesday, according to the NWS. Wednesday will bring slightly warmer temperatures as the upper high pressure system moves westward. Maximum temperatures will rise another 3 to 6 degrees. Looking ahead to the long-term forecast for Thursday through Sunday in Los Angeles County, a still hot trend is expected. Every day from Thursday to Friday, temperatures will rise by 2 to 4 degrees, with little change on Saturday. On Sunday, a minimal cooling of 1 to 2 degrees is expected. Additionally, overnight lows will be higher than normal. This can increase the risk of heat, especially for those without air conditioning. Friday could see a triple-digit temperature rise. Longer term, many weather models suggest that the heat will continue into the following week in Los Angeles County. Here is the day-to-day forecast from the NWS: Today: Sunny, with high near 87. Wind light variable becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. This evening: Fairly clear, with a low around 60. Wind southwest 5 to 10 mph becoming light and choppy after midnight. Tuesday: Sunny, with highs near 91. Wind light southwest becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could blow up to 15 mph. Tuesday evening: Fairly clear with a low around 59. Wind southwest around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Wednesday: Sunny and warm with highs near 97. Wind east 5-10 mph becoming southwest 10-15 mph in the morning. Winds could blow up to 20 mph. Wednesday evening: Rather clear, with a low around 67. THURSDAY: Sunny and warm, with a high near 98. Thursday evening: Rather clear, with a low around 67. Friday: Sunny and warm, with highs near 100. Friday night: Rather clear, with a low around 64. SATURDAY: Sunny and warm, with highs near 100. Saturday night: Rather clear, with a low around 65. Sunday: Sunny and warm, with a high near 98. Get our daily Pasadena newspaper delivered to your inbox. Free. Get all the latest Pasadena news, 10+ new stories a day, 7 days a week at 7 a.m.

